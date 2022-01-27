34.6 F
Clarksville
Thursday, January 27, 2022
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department arrests Mark Ellis for shooting at Fort Campbell Boulevard...
News

Clarksville Police Department arrests Mark Ellis for shooting at Fort Campbell Boulevard Waffle House

By News Staff
Mark “Bubba Rachi” Ellis
Mark “Bubba Rachi” Ellis

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – On January 25th, 2022, 28-year-old Mark “Bubba Rachi” Ellis was arrested for his involvement in the shooting that occurred on January 23rd at the Waffle House, 1683 Fort Campbell Boulevard.

While serving the arrest warrant, Ellis was found with a loaded firearm and a felony amount of narcotics. Ellis has a prior violent felony conviction and Tennessee law prohibits a convicted felon from possessing a firearm.

Ellis was indicted by the July 2021 grand jury for a homicide that occurred in June 2018. He was arrested on July 22nd, 2021, and made bond in August 2021. He was currently awaiting trial for that case when the incident at Waffle House occurred.
 
Ellis is now facing two (2) new charges of a felon in possession of a firearm. He has also been charged with possession for resale (narcotics), simple possession/casual exchange, and unlawful drug paraphernalia. He has a federal detainer which means he is scheduled to be transferred into federal custody.
 
The investigation of the Waffle House shooting is still ongoing and there is no other information available for release in that investigation.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Luebke, 931.648.0656, ext. 5645.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

Previous articleAustin Peay State University names Matthew Crosston first director of APSU Institute for National Security and Military Studies
Next articleAPSU’s Science on Tap to hold science-based escape game mystery in February
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online