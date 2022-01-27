Clarksville Police Department arrests Mark Ellis for shooting at Fort Campbell Boulevard Waffle House

Clarksville, TN – On January 25th, 2022, 28-year-old Mark “Bubba Rachi” Ellis was arrested for his involvement in the shooting that occurred on January 23rd at the Waffle House, 1683 Fort Campbell Boulevard.

While serving the arrest warrant, Ellis was found with a loaded firearm and a felony amount of narcotics. Ellis has a prior violent felony conviction and Tennessee law prohibits a convicted felon from possessing a firearm.

Ellis was indicted by the July 2021 grand jury for a homicide that occurred in June 2018. He was arrested on July 22nd, 2021, and made bond in August 2021. He was currently awaiting trial for that case when the incident at Waffle House occurred.



Ellis is now facing two (2) new charges of a felon in possession of a firearm. He has also been charged with possession for resale (narcotics), simple possession/casual exchange, and unlawful drug paraphernalia. He has a federal detainer which means he is scheduled to be transferred into federal custody.



The investigation of the Waffle House shooting is still ongoing and there is no other information available for release in that investigation.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Luebke, 931.648.0656, ext. 5645.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.