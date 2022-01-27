37.3 F
Clarksville Police Department ask public for help in locating Runaway Juvenile Aidan Douglas

By News Staff
Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 16-year-old Aidan Douglas. He was last seen on January 23rd around 8:00pm at his residence on Spring Haven Drive.

Douglas is 5’ 9” tall and weighs approximately 155 pounds. He was wearing a yellow “Fender” shirt, white hoodie, and Air Force One shoes.

Anyone with information or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911 so an officer can check his status or contact CPD Sergeant Carroll, 931.648.0656, ext. 5174.

