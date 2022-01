Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 17-year-old Walter Gooch. He was last seen on January 21st around 6:00pm at his residence on Country Fields Lane.

Gooch is 5’ 7” tall and weighs approximately 155 pounds, there is no clothing description.

Anyone with information or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911 so an officer can check his status or contact CPD Sergeant Carroll, 931.648.0656, ext. 5174.