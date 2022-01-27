Marsha Blackburn releases Statement on Retirement of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer

Nashville, TN – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which has jurisdiction over U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS) nominees, released the following statement on the retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer.
“Justice Stephen Breyer has served 27 years on the Supreme Court, and I thank him for his service to our nation,” said Senator Blackburn. “It is telling that the opportunity for President Joe Biden to nominate a new justice will be right before an election when the President is already facing record-low approval ratings.”
Background
Justice Stephen Breyer is expected to retire in June 2022 at the end of the current SCOTUS term.