APSU Men’s Basketball travels to Cookeville for matchup with Tennessee Tech

Austin Peay (5-11 | 1-5 OVC) at Tennessee Tech (5-14 | 2-4 OVC)

Saturday, January 29th, 2022 | 7:30pm CT

Cookeville, TN | Eblen Center

Clarksville, TN – Coming off a home defeat against Belmont Thursday, the Austin Peay men’s basketball team looks to bounce back in Cookeville, TN, on Saturday, January 29th against Tennessee Tech.

Series History

Series Record vs. Tennessee Tech: APSU trails 72-75

Last Meeting: Feb. 25th, 2021 | Cookeville, TN | Austin Peay 76, Tennessee Tech 81

Watch Live

ESPN+ (Dylan Vazzano – PBP, Michael Cooper – Color)

About APSU Men’s Basketball

Austin Peay State University enters Saturday’s contest coming off a 75-67 loss to Belmont at home Thursday and has an overall record of 5-11 and 1-5 in Ohio Valley Conference play. This will be the 148th meeting between Austin Peay State University and Tennessee Tech with the Govs having won three of the last four contests.

In the last six games between the two programs, the average margin of victory has been 8.4 points.

Road Life In The OVC

Since the start of the 2015-16 season, Austin Peay State University has a record of 30-28 in road OVC games. APSU has won at least four OVC road games in each of the past six seasons including a 6-3 mark back in 2018.

Terrific Trio

Against Belmont Thursday, the Govs trio of Elijah Hutchins-Everett, Drew Calderon and Carlos Paez combined to score 54 points. It was the tenth game this season Austin Peay State University has had three scores in double figures.

What Can Drew Do For You?

Freshman Drew Calderon had a career-night Thursday against Belmont, scoring a career-high 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the field with four three-pointers.

Over the past two games, the freshman guard is averaging 14.4 points and shooting 41.7 percent from the field.

Diaper Dandy

Freshman Elijah Hutchins-Everett leads Austin Peay State University in scoring at 12.9 points per game and rebounding at 7.4 per game.

Hutchins-Everett is coming off a 16-point, 10 rebound effort versus Belmont, earning his team-high third double-double of the season.

Elton “Sky” Walker

Senior Elton Walker in the past six games is averaging 5.6 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 36.7 percent from the floor.

Woodard Came To Play

Over the last three games, junior Alec Woodard has shined for the Govs averaging 8.3 points and 5.0 rebounds per game. The Rutledge, GA, native is shooting 47.4 percent from the field in the last three contests.

Inside The Numbers

The APSU Govs seek their first Saturday victory since November 20th at Dayton. Saturday’s game will be the second of nine games in 19 days for Austin Peay State University.

Three of the next five opponents for the Govs are either ranked or receiving votes in the latest CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Top 25 poll.

Tickets

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

Following Saturday’s contest, the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team hits the road for two straight beginning, Thursday, January 20th at UT Martin. APSU then heads to Nashville to square off with Tennessee State on Saturday, January 22nd.

