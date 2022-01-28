APSU Softball adds transfer Gabi Apiag for 2022-23 Recruiting Season

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team and head coach Kassie Stanfill has announced the signing of junior college transfer Gabi Apiag to its 2022-23 recruiting class.

Apiag, a middle infielder from Columbus, Georgia, is currently playing in her first season at Volunteer State Community College, after beginning her collegiate career at Alabama Birmingham.

“We are grateful to have Gabi joining us next fall,” Stanfill said. “Her athletic ability is what caught the staff’s eyes, but her personality and love for the game is when we knew we had to have her.”



Apiag appeared in 11 games, including nine starts, for the Blazers in the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season collecting four hits and five walks, while scoring four runs and driving in four.



Last year, Apiag played in two games for UAB, going 2-for-2 at the plate with a walk, a run scored and driving in one before leaving the team.



Apiag, who will have two seasons of eligibility remaining, joins in-coming freshmen Emberly Nichols (Clarksville, Tennessee), Ashlyn Dulaney (Telford, Tennessee), Ainsley Grimes (Morris, Alabama) and Charley Pursley (Benton, Kentucky) as part of the Govs inaugural season as a member of the ASUN Conference in 2023.

2022-23 Governors Incoming Signing Class

Name Pos. B/T Ht. Yr. Hometown, State (previous school)

Ashlyn Dulaney C/IF R/R 5-7 Fr. Telford, TN (David Crocket HS)

Ainsley Grimes C/1B R/R 5-7 Fr. Morris, AL (Mortimer Jordan HS)

Emberly Nichols P/UT R/R 5-7 Fr. Clarksville, TN (Clarksville HS)

Charley Pursley OF L/R 5-3 Fr. Benton, KY (Marshall County HS)

Gabi Apiag IF R/R 5-4 Jr. Columbus, GA (Volunteer State CC)