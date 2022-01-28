APSU Track to take part in Rod McCravy Memorial

Clarksville, TN – After competing in Nashville the past three weekends, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Track and Field team heads to Lexington, Kentucky to take part in the Rod McCravy Memorial, hosted by the University of Kentucky, January 28th-29th, 2022.

Where: Nutter Field House • Lexington, Ky.

When: January 28 – 29

Participating Teams: Austin Peay, Alabama State, Ashland, Baylor, Florida, Howard, Indiana Tech, Kentucky State, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Purdue, Wisconsin, Youngstown State

The competition begins Friday with the first event in the Pentathlon beginning at 10:30am followed by the first event in the Heptathlon beginning at 10:45am. Field events are set to begin at 3:00pm with the women’s long jump while the prelims of the women’s 60-meter dash begin at 4:00pm. The women’s shot put starts the final day of competition Saturday at 11:00am. Track events start Saturday at noon with the semifinals of the 60-meter dash.



Saturday’s events can be streamed live on SEC Network + starting at noon and will also contain highlights from Friday’s competition. PT Timing will provide live results for all events. You can find these at pttiming.com.



Last weekend at the Vanderbilt Invitational, junior Kenisha Phillips stole the show with two top-five finishes en route to earning her second straight OVC Female Track Athlete of the Week honor. Phillips in the 200-meter dash ran her fastest time of the season at 24.30 to finish fourth in the event. Phillips then finished second in the 400-meter dash with a season-best time of 54.64. Her time in the 400-meter is currently the 31st fastest in the NCAA.

Fellow junior Karlijn Schouten looks to continue her success in the pole vault, following a fourth-place finish with a mark of 4.00 meters at the Vanderbilt Invitational. Schouten has finished in the top five in every indoor event this season including an event victory and a school-record to begin the season at the Ed Temple Invitational.

The Govs 4×400 meter relay team continues to shine on the track, posting a season-best time of 3:53.55 last weekend at the Vanderbilt Invitational. The time is the third-fastest in the Ohio Valley Conference. Last weekend in the field the Govs had an impressive performance from freshman Madi Wallace, registering a person-best mark of 5.17 meters in the long jump.

