APSU Men’s Tennis falls at Lipscomb

Nashville, TN – Taking the court for the first time this spring, Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team dropped its season-opening match to Lipscomb, 7-0, at the Richland Country Club in Nashville.

Lipscomb took an early advantage, as the Bisons knocked off Oliver Andersson and Gabriel Nolasco Pozo, 6-1, on the No. 2 doubles court. The No. 3 pairing of Lachlan Laner and Thiago Nogueira fell to the Bisons’ Maksim Bogdanovich and Luka Stojanovic, 6-3, to earn Lipscomb the match’s inaugural point.

The No. 1 and No. 4 singles matches were the first to go final, with Frederic Schlossmann and Nolasco Pozo falling to give the Bisons a 3-0 advantage. Lipscomb claimed the victory with a win on the No. 2 singles court, defeating Andersson to secure the win.



With the match already decided, Damberg and freshman Tom Bolton fell on the No. 3 and No. 5 courts, respectively. In the final match of the night, Hogan Stoker came up just short on the No. 6 court to close out the match.

Results vs. Lipscomb

Doubles

Order of Finish: 2, 3*

Singles

Order of Finish: 1, 4, 2*, 3, 5, 6

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State Univeristy men’s tennis team kicks off a three-match homestand beginning with an 11:30am match against Cumberland, February 11th, followed by a 7:00pm match against Oakland City the following day. Both matches will be played at the Evansville Tennis Center in Evansville, Indiana.

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates ahead of the Govs’ match against Cumberland, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team on Twitter(@GovsMTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis) and Facebook (Austin Peay Tennis).