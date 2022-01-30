APSU Men’s Tennis falls at Lipscomb

Nashville, TN – Taking the court for the first time this spring, Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team dropped its season-opening match to Lipscomb, 7-0, at the Richland Country Club in Nashville.
Lipscomb took an early advantage, as the Bisons knocked off Oliver Andersson and Gabriel Nolasco Pozo, 6-1, on the No. 2 doubles court. The No. 3 pairing of Lachlan Laner and Thiago Nogueira fell to the Bisons’ Maksim Bogdanovich and Luka Stojanovic, 6-3, to earn Lipscomb the match’s inaugural point.
With the match already decided, Damberg and freshman Tom Bolton fell on the No. 3 and No. 5 courts, respectively. In the final match of the night, Hogan Stoker came up just short on the No. 6 court to close out the match.
Results vs. Lipscomb
Doubles
- Pedro Uribe / Garcia Nieto (LIP) vs. Frederic Schlossmann / Anton Damberg (APSU) Unfinished at 4-3
- Jake Penny / Sam Fischer (LIP) def. Oliver Andersson / Gabriel Nolasco Pozo (APSU) 6-1
- Maksim Bogdanovich / Luka Stojanovic (LIP) def. Lachlan Laner / Thiago Nogueira (APSU) 6-3
Order of Finish: 2, 3*
Singles
- Maksim Bogdanovich (LIP) def. Frederic Schlossmann (APSU) 6-1, 6-2
- Pedro Uribe (LIP) def. Oliver Andersson (APSU) 6-3, 6-3
- Luka Stojanovic (LIP) def. Anton Damberg (APSU) 6-7 (3), 6-4, 10-0
- Gonzalo Garcia-Nieto (LIP) def. Gabriel Nolasco Pozo (APSU) 6-2, 6-2
- Alex Mesquida (LIP) def. Tom Bolton (APSU) 6-1, 6-2
- Carlos Salas Tulla (LIP) def. Hogan Stoker (APSU) 6-3, 6-4
Order of Finish: 1, 4, 2*, 3, 5, 6
Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis
The Austin Peay State Univeristy men’s tennis team kicks off a three-match homestand beginning with an 11:30am match against Cumberland, February 11th, followed by a 7:00pm match against Oakland City the following day. Both matches will be played at the Evansville Tennis Center in Evansville, Indiana.
