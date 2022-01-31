APSU Men’s Basketball takes down SIU Edwardsville in Double Overtime, 68-63

Clarksville, TN – In a game many Govs fans won’t soon forget, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team pulled away late to secure a double-overtime thriller over SIU Edwardsville, 68-63 inside the Winfield Dunn Center on Monday night.

Austin Peay State University earned its first double-overtime victory since January 15th, 1954 against Milligan and recorded its first overtime home victory since January 21st, 2017 against Murray State.



The APSU Govs also attempted a school-record 37 three-pointers on Monday night, breaking the previous record of 36 set back in 1995-96 against UT Martin. The Govs also broke the record for most three-point attempts in a single-game inside the Winfield Dunn Center.



Austin Peay State University had three score in double figures on Monday against the Cougars, led by reigning Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Week Elijah Hutchins-Everett with 20 points. Hutchins-Everett was 8-of-13 from the field with six rebounds in 37 minutes of action. The Orange, NJ, native scored nine points in the second half and six in the two overtime sessions.

Behind Hutchins-Everett in scoring was senior Elton Walker with a season-high 13 points, six of which game in the two overtimes. Walker shot 5-of-8 from the field while recording a team-high nine rebounds, two of which came on the offensive glass. Walker scored six of his 13 points in overtime.

Rounding out the double-digit scoring was junior Carlos Paez with 11 points on 3-of-10 shooting from the field. All three of Paez’s field goals came from long distance as the junior guard also tallied a career-high eight rebounds and six assists. Off the bench, junior Cameron Copeland registered eight points on 3-of-6 shooting from the field.

Freshman Drew Calderon registered seven points on 2-of-8 shooting from the field followed by junior Alec Woodard with six and redshirt senior Tariq Silver with three.

As a team the Govs shot 38.1 percent from the field and was 9-of-37 from behind the three-point line. Austin Peay State University made the most of their opportunity at the free-throw line, going 11-of-12. APSU outrebounded SIUE, 44-40 with each team registering 10 offensive rebounds.

How It Happened

First Half

SIUE’s Lamar Wright scored the first five points for the Cougars.

SIU Edwardsville embarks on a 10-0 run, making four straight field goals to take a 13-1 lead at the 16:30 mark.

APSU started the game 0-for-6 from the field and 0-of-3 from long distance.

Austin Peay State University with back-to-back baskets to cut the SIUE lead down to 16-6 with 15:04 remaining.

The Cougars made seven of their first nine field goals to earn an 18-6 lead at the 13:53 mark.

APSU made just one of its next seven field goals as SIUE extended its lead to 22-11 at the 7:58 mark.

Govs embark on a 6-0 run on back-to-back three-pointers from Paez and Hutchins-Everett to cut the SIUE lead down to 22-17 with 7:01 left.

Austin Peay knocks down four straight three-pointers to cut the SIUE advantage down to two.

The Govs make five of six field goals to tie the game at 25 with 3:50 to go in the first half.

SIUE responds with a 6-0 run to gain a 31-25 advantage with 1:30 remaining.

Four of the six points for the Cougars came from the free-throw line.

APSU held scoreless from the field the final 4:34 of regulation, missing its final six field goals.

The cougars end the half scoreless from the field the final 2:34 of the half.

Halftime: Austin Peay 25, SIU Edwardsville 33

Second Half

Govs start the second half on a 5-0 run, highlighted by a transition three from Paez to trim the SIUE lead down to 33-30 with 18:20 remaining.

SIUE makes five straight field goals to once again widen lead to 44-35 with 14 minutes remaining left

APSU misses four straight field goals, going scoreless for over two minutes as the Cougars hold on to a 46-38 lead.

Cameron Copeland with converts an and-one to cut the SIUE lead down to 46-41 with 8:30 to go

SIUE held scoreless for over five minutes, committing four turnovers during that stretch

Elijah Hutchins-Everett with a bucket to cut the SIUE lead down to three

SIUE held scoreless for over six minutes, missing four straight fields, yet still hold a three-point lead with seven minutes left.

Paez knocks down a three and Walker slams it home to spark a 5-0 run for the Govs and tie the game at 48 with 5:18 remaining.

The Govs offense was firing on all cylinders, making four of five from the field.



Govs take the lead for the first time with 1:30 left on a Hutchins-Everett lay-up.



SIUE responds with a bucket and the game is tied at 50 with one-minute remaining.



SIU Edwardsville ends the second half going 1-of-14 from the floor.



End of Second Half: Austin Peay 50, SIU Edwardsville 50

Overtime

Govs start the OT with four straight points to take largest lead of the night

SIUE responds with four straight to tie the game at 54 with 1:11 remaining

Austin Peay State University scoreless for nearly three minutes as the game is tied at 54.

Hutchins-Everett with two free-throws to give the APSU Govs a two-point lead with 1:07 remaining.

APSU forces shot clock violation with 6.4 seconds left.

The Govs miss a three-pointer to win the game as time expires.

End of OT: Austin Peay 56, SIU Edwardsville 56

Double Overtime

Hutchins-Everett with his 20th point of the night to tie the game at 58 with four minutes left.

SIUE hit a three to take a 61-58 lead with 3:17 left

Elton Walker scores six straight points as the Govs take a 64-63 lead with 1:16 remaining.

Paez makes two free-throws with 11.5 seconds left to give Austin Peay a 66-63 lead.

Govs use an 8-0 run the final 1:58 to secure the home victory.

Final Score: Austin Peay 68, SIU Edwardsville 63

APSU Notables

It was the first double-overtime game the Govs have won since January 15th, 1954 against Milligan.

APSU earned the first home overtime victory since January 2nd, 2017 against Murray State.

Austin Peay State University played in their first overtime game since at Southeast Missouri State on February 16th, 2021.

The Govs attempted a season-high 37 three-pointers.

APSU broke the school record for most three-point attempts in a single-game.

The previous record was 36 set back in 1995-96 vs. UT Martin.

APSU broke the Winfield Dunn Center record for most three-point attempts in a game.

The previous record was 34 back on January 4th, 1997 vs. Southeast Missouri.

With the win, APSU has won 14 straight over SIU Edwardsville.

Since the 2016-17 campaign, APSU is 33-16 in home OVC games.

The APSU Govs have won back-to-back games for the first time since November 20th–26th.

