APSU Women’s Tennis loses to Middle Tennessee, 4-3

Evansville, IN – It came down to the final set, but Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team fell in a close, 4-3 match against Middle Tennessee, Sunday, at the Evansville Tennis Center.

The Governors swept doubles to jump out to an early lead in the contest. Jana Leder and Aleks Topalovic picked up their first win together this season with a 6-4 victory over MTSU’s Noelle Mauro and Lee Barnard on the No. 1 doubles court.

Martina Paladini-Jennings and Yu-Hua Cheng earned their second-straight win together, claiming the doubles point with a 6-3 victory over the Blue Raiders’ tandem of Lilly-Sophie Schmidt and Muskan Gupta.



Honoka Nakanishi and Denise Torrealba led 6-5 in their matchup on the No. 2 line, but it went unfinished with the doubles point already in hand.



Torrealba extended the Govs’ lead with her first-career singles victory in a dual match, defeating Gupta 6-1, 6-0 on the No. 2 court to give Austin Peay State University a 2-0 advantage.

Middle Tennessee cut into the Govs’ lead with a 6-2, 6-3 victory against Leder on the No. 1 singles court and tied the match after defeating Cheng in straight sets.

In the No. 4 singles match, Paladini-Jennings defeated MTSU’s Zani Barnard in straight sets to put APSU back on top, but the Blue Raiders answered back with a three-set win over Nakanishi.

With one match left on the courts, Topalovic was locked in a close battle with MTSU’s Love-Star Alexis, an All-Conference-USA selection form the spring. After winning in a tiebreaker in the first set, Topalovic lost an extended set before falling in the third.

Results Austin Peay vs. Middle Tennessee

Doubles

Order of Finish: 1, 3*

Singles

Order of Finish: 2, 1, 6, 4, 5, 3*

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis



The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team hosts Cumberland on February 4th at the Evansville Tennis Center. The match begins at 11:30am.

Following their match with the Phoenix, the Govs face Western Kentucky on February 5th at 1:00pm at the Michael O. Buchanon Park tennis facility in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

