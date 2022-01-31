Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Wooly Winter No Shave Fundraiser raises $15,560.00 for local charities

Clarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) raised $15,560.00 for five local charities and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital with the Wooly Winter No Shave Fundraiser.

Deputies were able to forego shaving for the months of November, December, and January by making a $100.00 donation.

All proceeds from the fundraiser were divided equally among six charities.

Soldiers and Families Embraced (S.A.F.E), FuelKids, Urban Ministries Safe House, YAIPaks, Concerns for Police Survivors (C.O.P.S), and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital equally divided the funds.



“We look forward to this fundraiser every year,” said Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson. “Not only do our deputies enjoy not having to shave for a few months, but it also allows us to give back to the community we serve.”



MCSO Deputies will have the opportunity to continue wearing their beards through the month of March.