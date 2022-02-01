Altra Foundation to give away two $5,000 Financial Education Scholarships

Onalaska, WI – Win one of two $5,000 scholarships to go towards your education with the Altra Foundation Financial Education Scholarship, sponsored by the Altra Foundation.

The Altra Foundation is dedicated to providing financial literacy education for youth and adults in the communities they serve. The Foundation’s definition of financial literacy is having the skills to develop financial goals, budget, manage debt, invest, and maintain good credit.

The Altra Foundation Financial Education scholarship is open to high school students (grades 9-12), ages 13+. Applicants must complete (in-full) various modules through the Banzai! classroom or Banzai! Teen program offered on Altra’s website. After completing the modules, applicants must take a post-test and receive a score of 85% or higher, have a minimum 2.8 GPA, and complete the scholarship application. Applicants do not need to be members of Altra Federal Credit Union to participate or win.



Banzai! is a national financial literacy program, available online. It immerses teens in a game-like atmosphere to teach them how to save, manage, and spend money wisely. This program can help parents create opportunities for meaningful conversations that instill healthy attitudes towards finances at any age.



Banzai! also offers an online curriculum for teachers to provide their students. Through the Altra Foundation, the Banzai curriculum has been made available for free to middle and high school classrooms in the communities they serve. Teachers that utilize the program can monitor students’ progress through each of the modules.

The Altra Foundation’s first-ever Financial Education Scholarship winner was Katherine Dahlke from Onalaska. Dahlke stated that she “would definitely recommend this program for others.”

“We are so excited to be able to offer this scholarship again this year. The program is so beneficial for all ages, but can really help teens get their footing before they enter the real world and have to make financial decisions every day that could affect them later in life,” says Danielle Anderson, Altra’s Youth Strategies Manager.

Scholarship details can be found at www.altrafoundation.org starting February 1st, 2022. The scholarship period will run from February 1st, 2022 through April 30th, 2022. All submissions will be reviewed by a scholarship board in May 2022.

Middle and High School Teachers interested in using the Banzai program can visit altra.teachbanzai.com or by calling 888.8.BANZAI.

It is important to remember that it is never too late to learn how to handle your finances. If you are interested in learning more or donating to the Altra Foundation, visit www.altrafoundation.org

About Altra Federal Credit Union

Altra Federal Credit Union has made members a fundamental part of its vision since 1931. Over the years that focus has seen the credit union grow into a leading financial institution with over $2.1 billion in assets and more than 126,000 members worldwide.

Both not-for-profit and member-owned, Altra’s mission is to create member loyalty by providing products, services and guidance that enable our members, staff and communities to prosper. In addition to banking services conveniently available through online, chat, mobile, or phone options, Altra offers a full range of financial services, from personal and business to lending and investments.

By offering several eligibility options for membership based on where you live, work, worship, or attend school, Altra is Helping You Live Your Best Life!

To learn more visit www.altra.org