Nissan recalls over 600,000 Rogue vehicles because Electrical Connector Under Dash May Corrode

Washington, D.C. – The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports that Nissan North America, Inc. (Nissan) is recalling certain 2014-2016 Rogue vehicles. The electrical connector for the under dash harness may corrode due to water and salt intrusion from the driver’s side foot well.

Corrosion in the electrical connector can result in power window/seat failure, all-wheel-drive warning light illumination, battery drainage, and electrical connector damage that increases the risk of a fire.

Recall Information

NHTSA Campaign Number: 22V024000

Manufacturer: Nissan North America, Inc.

Components: Electrical System

Potential Number of Units: Affected 688,946

Vehicle

MAKE MODEL YEAR Nissan Rogue 2014-2016

Summary

Nissan North America, Inc. (Nissan) is recalling certain 2014-2016 Rogue vehicles. The electrical connector for the under dash harness may corrode due to water and salt intrusion from the driver’s side foot well.

Remedy

The remedy is currently under development. Interim owner notification letters informing owners of the safety risk are expected to be mailed on March 2nd, 2022. A second notice will be mailed once the remedy becomes available. Owners may contact Nissan customer service at 1.800.867.7669. Nissan’s number for this recall is R21B9.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1.888.327.-4236 (TTY 1.800.424.9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov