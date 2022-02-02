Austin Peay State University Basketball doubleheader against Murray State moved up one hour

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball doubleheader against Murray State, Thursday, February 3rd in the Winfield Dunn Center has been moved up an hour due to the threat of inclement weather.

The women’s game against the Racers will now tip off at 4:00pm, with the men’s game set to start at 6:30pm.

