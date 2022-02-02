44 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, February 2, 2022
Austin Peay State University Basketball doubleheader against Murray State moved up one hour

By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Sports Schedule Change.

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball doubleheader against Murray State, Thursday, February 3rd in the Winfield Dunn Center has been moved up an hour due to the threat of inclement weather.

The women’s game against the Racers will now tip off at 4:00pm, with the men’s game set to start at 6:30pm. 

For all the latest information on Austin Peay State University Athletics, please visit letsgopeay.com. For up-to-the-minute updates, follow the APSU Govs on TwitterInstagram, and Facebook.

