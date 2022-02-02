Austin Peay State University takes on rival Murray State at the Dunn Center, Thursday

Austin Peay (7-11 | 3-5 OVC) vs. [RV] Murray State (20-2 | 10-0 OVC)

Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 | 6:30pm CT*

Clarksville, TN | Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay University (APSU) men’s basketball team looks to get into the win column for the third game in a row on Thursday, February 3rd, hosting Ohio Valley Conference leader and longtime rival Murray State.

Tipoff is set for 7:30pm inside the Winfield Dunn Center.

Series History

Series Record vs. Murray State: APSU trails 45-92

Last Meeting: Dec. 21st, 2021 | Clarksville, TN | Austin Peay 74, Murray State 70

Watch Live

ESPN+ (Bob Belvin – PBP, Patton Cook – Color)

About APSU Men’s Basketball

Austin Peay State University enters Thursday’s contest on a two-game win streak and an overall record of 7-11 and 3-5 in conference play. The Govs are coming off a thrilling double-overtime victory over SIU Edwardsville, 68-63 on Monday night. With 10 games remaining, the Govs are currently sixth in the conference standings and are averaging 67.4 points per game.

Double-Overtime Thriller

Monday’s double-overtime victory over SIUE marked the first double-overtime victory for the Govs since January 15th, 1954 against Milligan. The game also saw a school and Winfield Dunn Center record fall as APSU attempted 37 three-pointers.

Defend The Dunn

The Govs have won the last two meetings over Murray State inside the Winfield Dunn Center. APSU is 3-2 in the last five meetings at home against Murray State with all five meetings being decided by single digits.

The Young Gov Does It All

Freshman Elijah Hutchins-Everett leads the Govs in scoring at 13.6 points per game and rebounding at 7.4 rebounds per game.

Hutchins-Everett has scored in double figures in each of the past six games, a career-best streak.

Woodard A Staple On The Floor

Over the past five games, junior Alec Woodard is averaging 30.2 minutes along with 6.8 points and 5.4 rebounds.

D-D-D-Defense

The Govs defense has shined in the past five games, holding opponents to just 63.5 points per game. The Govs are 3-2 in their last five games and have held opponents under 70 points in four of the last five contests.

Elton “Sky” Walker

Senior Elton Walker in the past five games is averaging 8.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 offensive rebounds per game. Walker is also shooting a staggering 51.7 percent from the field. When Walker steps on the court Thursday night, it will be his 100th career game in a Governors uniform.

Need An Assist?

Austin Peay State University ranks fifth in the OVC with 14.1 assists per game. On Monday against SIUE, the Govs had 17 assists on 24 made field goals.

APSU Coach Nate James Looks To Make History

With a win on Thursday night, first-year head coach Nate James can become the second coach in school history to win his first match-up against rival Murray State. James would join Ed Thompson in 1977 as the only coaches to do so.

Tickets

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

Following Thursday’s contest, the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team hits the road for their second match-up of the season with Morehead State, Saturday, February 5th. Back on January 31st, APSU fell to Morehead State at home, 66-55.

Follow The APSU Govs

*Game time moved up One Hour due to Incoming Weather