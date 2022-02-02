Freezing Rain possible Thursday night for Clarksville-Montgomery County

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) reports there will be heavy rains today and tomorrow that will transition to freezing rain tomorrow night.

While just about everyone in Middle Tennessee runs the risk of at least a light glazing, those areas northwest of the Nashville Metro area, including but limited to, Land Between the Lakes, Waverly and Clarksville, all run the risk of up to a quarter of inch of ice accumulation between 6:00pm and midnight tomorrow night.

A quarter inch of inch of ice would be greatly impactful. Travel would be extremely hazardous, if not impossible, and power outages likely. Please make the necessary preparations to deal with these kinds of hazards. If you need assistance, please visit ready.gov/winter-weather.

Today and Tonight

Rain will spread across Middle Tennessee today and become heavier tonight. Localized flooding is possible in a few areas.

Thursday through Tuesday

Heavy rain is expected Thursday and Thursday evening as a strong surface boundary works its way across Middle Tennessee. The greatest amounts are expected in areas near the Alabama state line, and also along the Cumberland Plateau. Total rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches are expected in these areas, which may cause flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, rivers and creeks.

Freezing rain is possible in some areas on Thursday and will spread across most of the mid state Thursday night. Some ice accumulations are possible, with the heaviest amounts expected around the Clarksville and Dover areas.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.