Austin Peay State University closed at Noon Today

Clarksville, TN – Due to inclement weather, the university will be closing at noon on Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 and all on-ground classes and events are canceled for that day. This includes the Fort Campbell campus.

Students will need to check their D2L course sites for details on make-up assignments or tests or contact the instructor for more information. Because the university is closed, most employees are not expected to work remotely. If you have any questions, please contact your supervisor.



APSU Basketball games will still be played today. The women’s game has been rescheduled to 2:00pm. The men’s game is scheduled for 4:30pm. Austin Peay State University encourages everyone to travel with caution.



As a reminder, updates will be deployed through text, email, Guardian, Twitter, Facebook, and the Austin Peay State University’s website. In the event that you don’t have access to the internet, check local televisions news broadcasts, and Clarksville area radio stations.



Additionally, recorded updates will be posted on the university’s main phone line — 931.221.7011. University officials are monitoring the situation and updates will be provided as soon as possible.

For updates about on-campus dining availability, visit apsu.edu/dining.