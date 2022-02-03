Austin Peay State University Track competes in Don DeNoon Invitational, February 4th-5th

Clarksville, TN – Looking to build momentum towards the Ohio Valley Conference Indoor Championships in less than a month, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team heads to Carbondale, IL, for the Don DeNoon Invitational, February 4th, and 5th.

Competition begins in the field Friday with the women’s weight throw and pole vault at 3:00pm. The duo of events is followed by the triple jump at 3:30pm and the high jump at 4:00pm. On Saturday, the women’s shot put starts the day at 11:00am before the competition begins on the track at 1:00pm with the semifinals of the 60-meter dash.



It was a stellar weekend on the track last weekend for junior Kenisha Phillips at the Rod McCravy Memorial in Lexington, Ky. Phillips earned one top-ten finish and two top-15 finishes en route to being named OVC Female Track Athlete of the Week for the third week in a row. Philips owns season-best times for the Govs in the 60-meter, 200-meter and 400-meter with her 400-meter time of 54.64 ranking 50th in the NCAA.



Junior Karlijn Schouten has enjoyed success this season in the pole vault, earning top-five finishes in three of the four indoor meets. Last weekend at the Rod McCravy Memorial, Schouten finished eighth with a vault of 3.91 meters. Schouten has the 26th best vault in the nation this season, registering a school-record mark of 4.18 meters at the Ed Temple Invitational.



Senior Mikaela Smith looks to continue her success on the track this weekend, as she owns season-best times in the 600, 800, and 1000 meters for the Govs. Rounding out the success in the field, junior Camayrn McClelland has marks of 5.31 meters in the long jump and 11.75 meters in the triple jump to lead the Govs.

Following this weekend’s meet, the APSU Govs head to the Bulldog Invitational in Birmingham, AL, February 11th-12th. It will be the final tune-up for Austin Peay State University before the Ohio Valley Conference Indoor Championships, February 23rd-24th in Birmingham, AL.

