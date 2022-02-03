Clarksville-Montgomery County School System to run on Half Day Schedule, Thursday

Montgomery County, TN – All Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) schools will operate on a half-day schedule today, Thursday, February 3rd, 2022.

Pre-K will not report.

Breakfast and lunch meals will be served, but options may be modified or served in a grab-and-go format to accommodate the abbreviated schedule. After-school activities and athletics are canceled.

Half-day dismissal times for each school can be found on the following web pages: Elementary, Middle, High



Montgomery County is under an Ice Storm Warning effective at 3:00pm today. With a half-day schedule, CMCSS schools will not have to use an inclement weather stockpile day.



District Offices will close at 2:00pm. Mission-essential and “snow team” employees will receive further guidance from their supervisors.