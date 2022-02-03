CPD Sergeants Bret Norfleet, Johnny Ransdell Earn The FBI-LEEDA Trilogy Award

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) would like to congratulate Sergeant Johnny Ransdell and Sergeant Bret Norfleet on earning the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association (LEEDA) Trilogy Award.

The mission of FBI-LEEDA is to advance the science and art of law enforcement leadership and promote the exchange of information to improve law enforcement management practices through training, education, and networking among police professionals across the United States and beyond.

To earn the FBI-LEEDA Trilogy Award an individual must successfully complete the Supervisor Leadership Institute, Command Leadership Institute, and Executive Leadership Institute.



The Supervisor Leadership Institute is designed for first-line supervisors and middle managers with the goal of enhancing their leadership competencies. Attendees engage in personality diagnostics, leadership case studies, mentoring, developing your people, performance management, risk management, and credibility.



The Command Leadership Institute is designed to prepare law enforcement leaders for command-level positions. Attendees engage in such topics as credibility, command discipline and liability, dealing with problem employees, and leading change within an organization.

This Executive Leadership Institute focuses on the emerging challenges facing the law enforcement profession. Attendees learn about bias and diversity, employee wellness, social and emotional intelligence, public trust and legitimacy, trends in law enforcement, and the implications of the 21st Century Policing Report.

Sergeant Ransdell and Norfleet attended Supervisor Leadership in Atlanta GA. in December 2019, Command Leadership in Madisonville KY in November 2021, and Executive Leadership in Madisonville KY in December 2021.