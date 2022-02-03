First Thursday ArtWalk in February Postponed One Week

Clarksville, TN – Out of an abundance of caution because of weather forecasts, the producers of February’s First Thursday Art Walk have decided to postpone the Art Walk for one week, and are rescheduling for Thursday, February 10th, 2022.

Produced by The Downtown Clarksville Association, First Thursday Art Walk is a free, self-guided tour spanning a 5-block radius that combines visual art, live music, engaging events, and more in the heart of Downtown Clarksville.

The First Thursday Art Walk in Clarksville is the ultimate opportunity to savor and support local creative talent.

The February Art Walk will now be held February 10th from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at the shops and galleries on Public Square, Franklin Street, and Strawberry Alley. The participating businesses are listed below as well as a description of the work they will be exhibiting and services they will be offering during the event.

The Customs House Museum (200 S. 2nd Street)

The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is Tennessee’s second-largest general interest museum. It features fine art, history, and children’s exhibits.

Museum Exhibitions

Rising Voices 2: The Bennett Prize for Women Figurative Realist Painters

Feb 3rd – April 24th | Crouch & Bruner Galleries

The depiction of the human figure is central in the history of art, and this exhibition brings a contemporary view to a timeless subject. The $50,000 Bennett Prize is awarded biennially to a woman fine art painter whose principal artistic focus is figurative painting in a primarily realistic style.

Rising Voices 2 is comprised of paintings by the ten 2021 Bennett Prize finalists, including Prize winner Ayana Ross.

Aneka Ingold: Transfiguration

Feb 3rd – April 24th | Orgain Gallery

Aneka Ingold’s dramatically staged paintings present mysterious allegories informed by the stories and lives of women.

Drawn from self-reflection and the shared experiences of peers and women throughout history, her narratives are relayed through symbols and patterns that culminate in a central, goddess-like figure. Ingold’s powerful characters, rendered in precise layers of colored pencil and paint, earned her the honor of being named the inaugural winner of The Bennett Prize for Women Figurative Realist Painters in 2019.

The Infirmary

Through April 17th | Lobby

Dr. Robert T. Burt was a skilled surgeon who opened Clarksville’s first hospital in 1906. He performed over 300 operations per year, including C-sections long before they were common practice. This exhibit features photographs and other artifacts that tell the story of Dr. Burt and his colleagues at the Home Infirmary.

Celebrating Our Korean Community

Through Feb 27th | Jostens Gallery

This year, February 1st marks the Lunar New Year, one of the most important traditional Korean holidays. Share in the celebrations and view cultural items like clothing, instruments, and more.

New to the Museum Collection

Through Feb 20th | Kimbrough Gallery

The Customs House Museum & Cultural Center is home to more than 21,000 artifacts, documents, photographs, and works of art. Come and see a variety of recent additions to our collection!

The Petite Voyage: Small Works by Paul Harmon

Through Feb 6th | Harvill Gallery

This collection of small oil paintings is an homage to the little amateur landscapes found in Paris flea markets. Paul Harmon is the recipient of many major international painting awards and his work is well represented in galleries, museums, and collections around the world.

Explorers Landing: Exploring Our Town

Opening Jan. 29th on the Lower Level

New Memories, New Adventures, New Explorers Landing! Explore our town with timeless favorites like the Bubble Cave and McGregor’s Market and new discoveries like the Landing and Car Ramp. It’s an adventure for all ages.

Museum Events

First Thursday Art Walk

Feb 3rd, 5:00pm–8:00pm

The Museum will offer free admission during First Thursday Art Walk Clarksville from 5 – 8 pm. We’re celebrating Black History Month with Black artists and vendors. Join us at 5:30pm for an artist Q&A session with Wynter Smith, Alexis Leverette, Lorenzo Swinton and others.

City Boy Country Life (120 Franklin Street – Suite 114)

City Boy Country Life: A Lifestyle Collection is proud to feature the work of local artist Kris Lee during the February 2022 First Thursday Art Walk.

Kris Lee is originally from San Jose, CA, but has resided in the Clarksville, TN area since 1999 when the U.S. Army brought her husband to Fort Campbell, KY. Upon his retirement in 2007, the family chose to stay and make Tennessee their permanent home.

While being a military spouse for most of her marriage, she has had a variety of different careers. Through it all she has had a passion for art, both performing and visual. A dancer as a child and through college, she is no stranger to the stage. As a college student she majored in art, and as an adult, she dabbled in graphic arts for local advertising.



In 2016, after a creative drought, she was convinced by a family member to try oil painting. With no prior experience in this medium, she rose to the challenge. And, despite being primarily self-taught with some coaching from her family, she fell in love with the oils, canvas, and pallet knife.



Kris is an avid hiker and loves the beauty of the mountains and the Tennessee countryside. These very images are where she gets her inspiration to paint. She hopes to continue to hone her craft and share this beauty through her art with the world.

Journey’s Eye Studio (131 Franklin Street)

Journey’s Eye Studio is proud to host Katherine Freeland during the February 2022 First Thursday Art Walk.

“I was born in Ocala, Florida and grew up surrounded by art, participating in fine art shows, doing pottery demonstrations in public and private schools, and going to gallery showings with my mother and grandmother. We traveled all over the southeastern US together selling our pottery at fine art shows.”

“In 2012 my mother and I opened Leaping Lizards Art Gallery; realizing our dreams of opening an art gallery and studio where we could teach pottery classes. At the gallery we hosted other artists and I assisted in teaching other mediums such as fused glass, silk painting, jewelry making, and mixed media.”

“I received a BA and BS in Anthropology and Criminal Justice from the University of Central Florida in 2019. I currently teach pottery (specializing in slab and handbuilding techniques) and other art classes at Courtney’s Creative Palette + in Clarksville and Willow Oak Center for Arts and Learning in Springfield, TN.”

ArtLink Studios (116 Strawberry Alley)

ArtLink Studios located at 116 Strawberry Alley, will be featuring a variety art from our in-house artists.

ArtLink is proud to host local artist Letitia Lively during the February 2022 First Thursday Art Walk.

Letitia Lively is a local high school student whose goals are to graduate college with a Bachelor of Arts from APSU with a major in music. She enjoys all arts to include music, band, painting and other forms of expression.

Edward’s Steakhouse (107 Franklin Street)

Come enjoy the best steaks in Clarksville in a relaxed atmosphere with live piano on Friday and Saturday nights. We also offer Clarksville’s largest wine selection in town from around the world. 10% Military and APSU discount daily

Edward’s Steakhouse is proud to support the February 2022 First Thursday Art Walk and will feature local artist David Smith’s show “Views Of The Bridge” this month.

David Smith is a retired U.S. Army Still Photographer, who came to the Clarksville area in 1976 as a member of the 101st Airborne Division. He returned to Clarksville with his family after his retirement from the military. Most of the photographs are of Landscapes and scenery but he also tries to photograph the City of Clarksville. ”I feel that it’s important for a photographer to help preserve the history through photographs.”

He is a member of The Friends of Photography here in Clarksville. His photographs have been displayed in Edward’s Steakhouse, Tennessee State Museum, Customs House Museum, and F&M Bank in Clarksville and Springfield and has been featured on local program, Tennessee Crossroads.

Stop in, see the art, listen to Jackson Miller on the piano and enjoy the Thursday night special, 1/2 priced $7.00 appetizers and 2 for 1 draft drink specials.

Downtown Artists Co-op (96 Franklin Street)

The Downtown Artists Cooperative is proud to present the 2022 Annual Regional Photography Exposition. a wide range of Watercolor Artists in January 2022.

This opening reception and awards will be held on Thursday, February 03, 2022, during the First Thursday Art Walk. The exhibit will be on display from February 03 through February 26, 2022 and the DAC is open Thursdays & Fridays 12:00pm to 4:00pm and, Saturdays 9:00am to 5:00pm and by appointment.

This exhibition is generously sponsored by Sango Wine & Spirits, F&M Bank, Glenn Edgin, Framemakes, John & LuAnnette Butler, and Ned & Jacqueline Crouch.

Roxy Regional Theatre (110 Franklin Street)

For those who enjoy the visual arts, the Peg Harvill Gallery, located just beyond the lobby, hosts twelve shows annually featuring locally and nationally known artisans. Shows generally open the first Thursday of each month for our First Thursday Art Walk.

During the month of February, the Peg Harvill Gallery at the Roxy Regional Theatre will feature the work of D.C. Thomas.

Thomas’s artwork will remain up through the end of the month during the Roxy Regional Theatre’s Main Stage production of Ain’t Misbehavin’, and theotherspace production of Constellations.

Cosmic Light – art collection by D.C. Thomas for Peg Harvill Gallery at Roxy

Mixed media artist D.C. Thomas, who is unequivocally in love with abstract symbolism, delves into the past of her family to explore the puzzles of her matrilineality.

These puzzles are compositions in oil paint and gilded with metallic foil – silver and gold, treasuring the patterns of our earthly existence and the doors which often lead us to believe we will step into another dimension at a given time.

These doors are often rendered by the artist as semicircular or rampant arches, as the arch is symbolic to the act of rebirth, a vault of the Sky, and can also bridge the gap between our world and heaven or a secret place.

The artist seems to render abstract compositions by maintaining a fair emotional distance from the canvas, in execution, so to create a safe space for other viewers to interpret and relate to the abstract symbols through the prism of their own life experiences.

A different approach is taken upon the completion of portraits, as the artist deeply connects with the subject depicted through the lens of personal traumas, life celebrations and untied mysteries related to the artist’s maternal lineage.



From the artist: I am blissfully grateful for the opportunity of showing the Cosmic Light collection in the Peg Harvill Gallery at the Roxy Theatre during the production of Constellations. We are all held in the light of this infinite Universe. The vastness of cosmos and the warmth of its numerous stars have been pulling my heartstrings ever since childhood, and I am afraid to say that I’ve been having a hard time to keep my feet on the ground as an artist. I dream quite a lot, with my eyes darted at the night sky, and with my heart in the expanding Sun.



Artist’s Statement:

My artwork is an attempt to understand the patterns of our existence — its development in and out of this world; its real and surreal aspects.

My art allows me to closely ponder over this Universe’s singularities, which can encourage a viewer’s mind to leave their comfort zone and reach for absolutes; meanings other than the ones portrayed by a society. The microscopic pigments that make the art are as fascinating as the cells of life that make us.

Artist’s Bio:

D.C. Thomas studied Journalism in Bucharest, Romania.

Her current projects include painting, writing poetry, short stories and creating audio content for the “Artfully Curious” podcast.

Born and raised in Romania, now an American citizen, visual artist and writer based in the U.S.A, D.C. Thomas is shaping her dreams through various media.

She continues to work on publishing more stories and poems she’s been writing since her childhood spent in Bucharest and in its vicinity.

The “Her Suns and Their Daughters: Daughters Of The Universe Seen” (DOTUS) anthology, a collection of thoughts on life and dreams, is the debut poetry volume of the artist. This work is a small unit out of a myriad of literary aspirations D.C. has been containing in a small universe of bonded notebooks, and a science fiction manuscript scheduled for publishing no later than 2024.

For tickets to and information about our current productions of “The Vagina Monologues”, “The Agitators” and/or “Schoolhouse Rock, Live!”, please visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org or call the box office at 931.645.7699.

Additional gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday, 9:00am–2:00pm.

River City Clay (115 Franklin Street)

River City Clay is an art gallery and studio located in downtown Clarksville. We offer pottery classes for all skill levels with the goal of spreading our love for ceramics with our community.

River City Clay is an art gallery and studio located in downtown Clarksville offering pottery classes for all skill levels with the goal of spreading our love for ceramics with our community.

River City Clay Studio features handmade pottery made by Ken Shipley, Melody Shipley, and Shelby Crutcher. The gallery is also spotlighting handwoven textiles and handmade jewelry by Eloise Freeman, and original pastel and charcoal drawings by Martin Freeman.

Sanctuary On Main (334 Main Street)

Sanctuary on Main is proud and excited to participate in the February 2022 First Thursday Art Walk.

Stop by to see several local artisans work that is featured within!

Jewelry

– Melanie Haven Design

– Made by Adelaide

– Pocketdharma

– A Little Love and Light

Wood Art

– Beatrix Brockman

Photography

– Katie Cameron

Macrame Art

– Lavishly Leashed

Soap

– Linden Tree Soap

Apparel

– Carlisle Creations

Be sure to stop in and see these other venues during the First Thursday Art Walk: