Ice Storm Warning update for Clarksville-Montgomery County

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an Ice Storm Warning for Clarksville-Montgomery County, Dover, Erin, and Waverly that is in effect now through 6:00apm Friday morning, February 4th.

Significant icing is expected.

Ice accumulation of around 0.25 inch possible.

The low tonight will be 25 °F. The high for Friday will be around 30 °F and dropping down to 15 °F Friday night.



Travel will be dangerous, if not impossible, through Friday. Downed trees and power outages are expected.



Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

Tonight

A Winter Weather Advisory or Ice Storm Warning is in effect for much of Middle Tennessee for today and tonight as the rain changes to mainly freezing rain. Most areas can expect at least a few hundredths of an inch of ice accumulation.

The greatest accumulations will occur around Clarksville, Dover, and Erin, where an Ice Storm Warning is in effect for expected ice totals of around 1/4 inch.

A Flood Watch is in effect through this evening as widespread rain continues. Rivers will remain high into the weekend.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.