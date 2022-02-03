27.3 F
Clarksville
Friday, February 4, 2022
Montgomery County Government Offices will Close Early Due to Potentially Hazardous Road Conditions

By News Staff

Montgomery County Government TennesseeMontgomery County, TN – Due to potentially hazardous weather and road conditions, Montgomery County Government Offices will close at 2:00pm today, Thursday, February 2nd.

Due to inclement weather, jurors for Montgomery County who were scheduled to report on Friday, February 4th, have been rescheduled to Monday, February 7th, at 7:30am.

Please watch for road and weather updates on local media and Montgomery County, Tennessee social media outlets.
 
Montgomery County personnel will monitor the weather situation throughout the night. A call on the status of opening County offices will be made early in the morning on Friday. February 4th.
 
For online services offered through Montgomery County, visit mcgtn.org.

