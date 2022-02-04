Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball on the road Saturday for rematch with Morehead State

Austin Peay (7-12 | 3-6 OVC) at Morehead State (18-6 | 10-1 OVC)

Saturday, February 5th, 2022 | 3:00pm CT

Morehead, KY | Johnson Arena

Clarksville, TN – For the second time this season and final time in the regular season as Ohio Valley Conference foes, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team hits the road for a matchup with Morehead State, Saturday, February 5th.

The tip-off is at 3:00pm.

Series History

Series Record vs. Morehead State: APSU trails 56-58

Last Meeting: Jan. 8th, 2022 | Clarksville, TN | Austin Peay 55, Morehead State 66

Watch Live

ESPN+ (Jared Stacy – PBP, Wes Holland – Color)

About APSU Men’s Basketball

Austin Peay saw its two-game win streak come to an end on Thursday as the Govs enter Saturday’s game with an overall record of 7-12 and 3-6 in conference play. APSU’s defense has been stellar as of late, holding its opponents to under 70 points in six of the last seven contests.

Close As It Gets

Three of the last five meetings between Austin Peay State University and Morehead State have been decided by single digits. Of the last five games, the average margin of victory is 7.6 points.

Road Life In OVC

Since the start of the 2015-16 season, Austin Peay has a record of 31-28 in road OVC games. APSU has won back-to-back conference road games, defeating UT Martin and Tennessee Tech.

Big Man Can Do It All

Freshman Elijah Hutchins-Everett leads the APSU Govs in scoring at 13.5 points per game and rebounding at 7.2 rebounds per contest.

Hutchins-Everett ranks third in the OVC, shooting a stellar 54 percent from the field.

What Can Drew Do For You?

Since being inserted into the Austin Peay State University starting lineup four games ago, freshman Drew Calderon is averaging 11.0 points while shooting 38.4 percent from the field and 43.2 percent from behind the three-point line.

Elton “Sky” Walker

Senior Elton Walker in the past five games is averaging 8.0 points and 5.8 rebounds per contest.

Walker during the five-game stretch is shooting 59.3 percent from the field.

Climbing The Record Books

Junior Carlos Paez ranks ninth in Austin Peay State University history with 298 career assists.

Paez needs just 14 assists to move past Wes Channels (2006-2010) for eighth-most in school history.

Tickets

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

Following Saturday’s contest, the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team will once again have a 48-hour turnaround, traveling to in-state foe Belmont on Monday, February 7th.

APSU then begins a three-game home stretch beginning Thursday, February 10th against Southeast Missouri State.