Clarksville, TN – Due to inclement weather, Austin Peay State University (APSU) will open at 10:00am Friday, February 4th, 2022.

All on-ground classes and events are canceled until 10:00am. Classes starting prior to 10:00am are canceled.

This includes the Fort Campbell campus. Students will need to check their D2L course sites for details on make-up assignments or tests or contact the instructor for more information.