Fort Campbell open for Limited Operations

Fort Campbell, KY – Fort Campbell is open for limited operations and mission-essential services only. Mission essential employees remain or report as directed by your supervisor.

Employees of tenant organizations and contractors should contact their supervisor for instructions. Military personnel will take guidance from their commands.

Please refer to the Digital Garrison app and the Fort Campbell Facebook page for the latest information.

Follow the Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/BACH.Fort.Campbell, for information on impacts to appointments and hours of operation, including COVID vaccination and testing sites, and dental clinics.

Follow the Fort Campbell MWR Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/FortCampbellMWR, for information on impacts to gyms, child care, and other MWR facilities.

Visit the Fort Campbell website at https://home.army.mil/campbell for more information as it develops.