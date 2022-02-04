25.7 F
Clarksville
Friday, February 4, 2022
HomeNewsFort Campbell open for Limited Operations
News

Fort Campbell open for Limited Operations

By News Staff
Entrance sign near the incoming lane outside of Gate 4 at Fort Campbell, KY. Fort Campbell is home to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

101st Airborne Division - Fort Campbell, KYFort Campbell, KY – Fort Campbell is open for limited operations and mission-essential services only. Mission essential employees remain or report as directed by your supervisor.

Employees of tenant organizations and contractors should contact their supervisor for instructions. Military personnel will take guidance from their commands.

Please refer to the Digital Garrison app and the Fort Campbell Facebook page for the latest information.

Follow the Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/BACH.Fort.Campbell, for information on impacts to appointments and hours of operation, including COVID vaccination and testing sites, and dental clinics.

Follow the Fort Campbell MWR Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/FortCampbellMWR, for information on impacts to gyms, child care, and other MWR facilities.

Visit the Fort Campbell website at https://home.army.mil/campbell for more information as it develops.

Previous articleCity of Clarksville City offices to open 2 hours late due to Hazardous Travel Conditions
Next articleBlanchfield Army Community Hospital Weather Update
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online