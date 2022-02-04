Hazardous Road Conditions this morning in Clarksville-Montgomery County

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) reports slippery and icy road conditions in Clarksville-Montgomery County and across Middle Tennessee this morning.

With plenty of residual moisture in place and temperatures at or below freezing, many roadways across Middle Tennessee are slippery and icy. Temperatures early this morning range from the mid-20s in the northwest to near 30 degrees along the Cumberland Plateau.

The NWS still expects some additional light mixed precipitation to move across the mid-state early this morning. This additional precipitation will only act to further impact the hazardous driving conditions across the area.



Bridges and overpasses will likely be the most problematic with ice formation likely. Be especially cautious and aware that black ice, or ice you cannot see, is likely and very dangerous even though it is not visible.



Temperatures today are not expected to warm above freezing. Therefore, improving conditions due to some drying may not occur until the afternoon at the earliest. If you must travel across the mid-state area this morning, slow down, and allow extra time to reach your destination.