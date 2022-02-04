Montgomery County Offices to open 2 Hours Late

Montgomery County, TN – All Montgomery County Government offices will open two hours later than normal operating hours on Friday, February 4th, 2022 due to hazardous icy road conditions on bridges and some secondary roads.

Montgomery County Mayor Durrett made the decision to open late after communicating with leadership from the Emergency Management Agency and the Montgomery County Highway Department.

The delay also allows time for maintenance staff to ensure the public can safely access County buildings.

All offices are expected to be open by 10:00am.