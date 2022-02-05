23.8 F
APSU Men’s Golf picked to finish Sixth in OVC Preseason Poll

By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men's Golf selected to come in Sixth according to OVC Preseason Poll. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's GolfClarksville, TN – The Ohio Valley Conference announced its men’s golf preseason poll on Friday with Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf is predicted to finish sixth with 29 votes.

APSU was picked ahead of rival Murray State along with Tennessee State and Eastern Illinois. UT Martin was selected to win the conference with 60 votes and four first-place votes, followed by Tennessee Tech with three first-place votes and Belmont with two.

During the fall season, the Govs compiled three top-ten finishes including a fourth-place finish at the Derek Dolenc Invitational with a team score of 875 (+23). The Govs are led by senior Adam Van Raden who during the fall season averaged a round score of 72.73. In 15 rounds of competition, Van Raden had nine rounds under par.
 
Austin Peay State University kicks off its season Saturday, February 26th against rival Murray State at the Hopkinsville Country Club. The APSU Govs then head to St. Simo Island, GA for the Sea Palms Collegiate, March 4th–5th.

