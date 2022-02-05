Austin Peay State University Athletics receive Historic Gift from Maynard Family

Clarksville, TN – Joe and Cathi Maynard have pledged to make a historic $15 million donation to the Austin Peay State University (APSU) athletics department, announced APSU Athletics Director Gerald Harrison, Thursday.

The historic gift – the largest single gift in the history of Austin Peay State University – will further the objectives of Austin Peay athletics’ ‘Total Gov Concept’ by assisting with facility upgrades to all athletics facilities, expanding the commitment to student-athlete performance excellence, the development of the student-athletes, and the recruitment and retention of coaches and staff among other objectives.

“Cathi and I committed to supporting Austin Peay and its athletics program in 2018,” said Joe Maynard. “We see this gift as a continuance of that commitment and a method to further enhance the student-athlete experience while providing additional opportunities for students and athletes to thrive and grow at APSU. The Maynard Family is grateful to APSU and Clarksville for embracing our hopes for the future.”



Named Austin Peay State University’s 2020 Philanthropists of the Year, Joe and Cathi Maynard have given generously to the University since 2017, including improvements to baseball field – now named Joe Maynard Field – and the softball park – known as Cathi Maynard Park.



“Today is a historic day for Austin Peay State University and Austin Peay Athletics,” said Harrison. “Joe and Cathi Maynard have altered the future of Austin Peay Athletics with this transformative gift. This investment represents the largest gift in school history, but it truly represents much more. Joining our move to the ASUN Conference, our partnerships with the Nashville Predators and F&M Bank Arena, this investment truly will allow our athletics department to ‘level up’ as we prepare for our bright tomorrow today! Joe and Cathi have been committed to enhancing the student-athlete experience since becoming a part of the Clarksville community and today’s announcement is just another example of their commitment and belief in the ‘Total Gov Concept.'”

Their gifts also have benefited many other areas of the University, including the establishment of the Joe and Cathi Maynard Family Fund of Excellence at Austin Peay State University. They also have made significant gifts to establish both the Dr. Joe E Maynard, Sr. Education Endowment, the George J. Reed, Sr. Veterans Scholarship Endowment, and the John & Frank Hindsley Veterans Endowment. .

“This gift from the Maynard family is truly transformational,” said Austin Peay State University president Michael Licari. “Their support creates opportunities to turn dreams into reality and will fundamentally improve the quality of the student-athlete experience. Athletics is a key way for the university to connect with the community, and the Maynard family’s legacy is in strengthening that connection.”

The Maynard family can be seen at Austin Peay State University athletics events and they have purchased premium seating to further show their support of Governors’ student-athletes. They also attend many other Austin Peay State University events throughout the year and are avid supporters of the campus community.

In addition, they have been involved through sponsorship opportunities with their business, ECHO Power Engineering.

Mr. Maynard retired from the U.S. Army, having spent most of his career as a prime power production specialist with the Corps of Engineers. In that position, he traveled the world, providing critical infrastructure to developing nations. He met Mrs. Maynard while serving in the military. She also served in the U.S. Army, as did several other family members.

Mr. Maynard is co-owner of ECHO Power Engineering, a power engineering company with customers such as the Hospital Corporation of America (HCA), The Tennessee Valley Authority, and NASA. Mrs. Maynard is CEO and owner of Shelby’s Trio in Clarksville.

“It is difficult to find the words to describe the impact Joe and Cathi Maynard have made on Austin Peay in recent years,” said Kris Phillips, Vice President for University Advancement and Executive Director of the APSU Foundation. “Their contributions have included gifts to benefit many of our sports teams, athletics facilities, academic areas, and University events. They have also created scholarships and Fund of Excellence. The range of their giving, which now includes the largest gift in Austin Peay’s history, is impressive, and we are humbled by their desire to increase their investment. I want to thank Joe, Cathi, and their family for the legacy they have established at Austin Peay.”