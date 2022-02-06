Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Commissioner Bob Rolfe announce Monogram Assembled Foods, LLC to Establish Operations in Dickson

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Monogram Assembled Foods, LLC (Monogram Foods) officials announced today the company has established new operations in Dickson, Tennessee, and will create nearly 400 new jobs. The deal indicates a $53.5 million investment in the Dickson community.

Monogram Foods purchased a building formerly owned by Conagra, which announced in early 2020 its plans to close the facility. As part of Monogram Foods’ acquisition, the facility never closed, and the company offered employment to Conagra’s existing employees so that no jobs were lost during the transition.



Monogram Foods’ Dickson operations will operate similarly to its other 10 U.S. manufacturing facilities, which offer a full range of meat snacks, appetizers, assembled sandwiches, fully cooked and raw bacon, corn dogs, USDA baked goods, and other convenience products.



Founded in 2004, Monogram Foods is a privately held, Memphis, Tennessee-based manufacturer and marketer of packaged and value-added foods. Today, the company has more than 3,000 employees and operates 11 manufacturing facilities in seven states.

In the last five years, TNECD has supported 160 economic development projects in Northern Middle Tennessee resulting in nearly 44,000 job commitments and approximately $7.5 billion in capital investment.

“I thank Monogram Foods for its continued investment in Tennessee and congratulate the company on its newest operations in Dickson. We welcome these 400 new manufacturing positions in rural Tennessee as we continue to focus on high-quality job growth across our state.”

– Governor Bill Lee

“More than $12 billion has been invested in Tennessee by manufacturing companies since 2016. Monogram Foods’ $53.5 million investment in Dickson County will strengthen that figure while also enhancing our state’s business-friendly climate and reputation as a leader in the manufacturing sector.”

– TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe

“Dickson is a thriving community with a dynamic workforce, and we are proud to call it home for our newest location. Our team members at Monogram Foods in Dickson will allow us to bring even more of your favorite convenience foods and appetizers to stores across the country. We look forward to bringing more jobs to the community and serving the Dickson area in many ways. A huge thanks to the state of Tennessee, TVA, and Dickson County for helping make this a reality.”

– Karl Schledwitz, CEO, Monogram Assembled Foods, LLC

“Dickson County is looking forward to Monogram Foods becoming the newest corporate partner in our community. The county’s ability to retain the existing Conagra employees was the greatest factor when negotiating the Monogram Foods project. The new average wage and additional jobs created were an added bonus for the local community. Projects like Monogram Foods raise the bar for future industry recruitment to provide quality jobs for those living in and around Dickson County.”

– Dickson County Mayor Bob Rial

“The City of Dickson is proud to be selected for the first production facility for Monogram Foods in Tennessee. Not only are we glad to see the existing jobs of the former Conagra Brands facility in the William D. Field-Dickson County Industrial Park salvaged, but we are excited about the prospective growth and addition of new jobs anticipated under Monogram Foods. We look forward to a long and prosperous relationship with Monogram Foods as the latest corporate citizen of the city.”

– Dickson Mayor Donnie Weiss

“TVA and Dickson Electric System congratulate Monogram Foods on its decision to locate operations in Dickson. Helping to attract and retain job opportunities and investment in the region is fundamental to TVA’s mission of service. We are proud to partner with the Dickson County Economic Development Alliance and the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development to help further that mission and support companies, like Monogram Foods’ business success in the Valley.”

– John Bradley, TVA senior vice president of Economic Development

“I’m thrilled to welcome Monogram Foods to Dickson County. We are looking forward to working with Monogram Foods toward a long and prosperous future.” – Sen. Kerry Roberts (R-Springfield)

“I am excited that Monogram Foods has chosen to establish a manufacturing facility in Dickson that will bring nearly 400 jobs to our community. Not only will the company make a sizeable investment in our county, but I am grateful that existing Conagra employees will be retained so that no jobs are lost during the transition. I look forward to seeing Monogram Foods thrive in Dickson County for years to come.”

– Rep. Mary Littleton (R-Dickson)

