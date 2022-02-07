Austin Peay State University Basketball’s Elijah Hutchins-Everett repeats as OVC Freshman of the Week

Clarksville, TN – For the second straight week and fourth time this season, Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball freshman Elijah Hutchins-Everett has been named Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Week, the league office announced Monday.

In three games last week, Hutchins-Everett led the Govs with 14.3 points per game while shooting 60 percent from the field and averaging 4.7 rebounds. The Orange, NJ, native scored in double figures in all three games and shot over 50 percent in each contest.

Last Monday against SIU Edwardsville, Hutchins-Everett led the Govs with 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field. The freshman center tallied six rebounds in the double-overtime victory, scored nine of his 20 points in the second half and six in the two overtime sessions. Hutchins-Everett followed up his performance with a 12-point, four rebound effort against rival Murray State. Against the Racers, Hutchins-Everett was 5-of-10 from the field to go along with one block and one assist.



Rounding out the week, Hutchins-Everett was the lone Gov player to score in double figures at Morehead State with 11 points. The freshman center was 5-of-7 from the field including one three-pointer against the Eagles. Hutchins-Everett also tallied four rebounds, two of which came on the offensive glass.

This season, Hutchins-Everett leads the APSU Govs in scoring at 13.4 points and rebounding at 7.1 per game. Hutchins-Everett has scored in double figures in a career-best eight straight games and leads Austin Peay State University with 15 double-digit performances. He ranks third in the OVC with a .547 field goal percentage and fourth in the conference in rebounding.

