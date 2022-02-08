APSU to retire L.M. Ellis, Gerlonda Hardin-Fite, Dave Loos jerseys, Saturday

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) will retire the jerseys of basketball alumni L.M. Ellis and Gerlonda Hardin-Fite along with recognizing former head men’s basketball coach Dave Loos, Saturday, during ceremonies at halftime of the men’s basketball game against Tennessee State.

Dave Loos (#420) – Austin Peay State University’s all-time wins leader as a head coach, finishing his APSU career with 420 victories and four NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament appearances.

– The Clarksville native became the first Black basketball player signed to play in the OVC when he transferred to Austin Peay State University in 1962. Gerlonda Hardin-Fite (#52) – The first APSU athlete to finish their career with four championship rings; she was the 2003-04 OVC Women’s Basketball Player of the Year and a three-time All-OVC selection.

Saturday’s recognitions are the second of three ceremonies planned by the athletics department during the 2021-22 athletics season. Austin Peay State University will recognize softball alumnae Andrea Miller and baseball alumni Nate Manning, A.J. Ellis, and Shawn Kelley on April 2nd during ceremonies at their respective home events.

Austin Peay State University Retired Numbers

#84 – Harold “Red” Roberts, Football, in 1992.

#30 – John Ogles, Football, in 1992

#30 – Howard Wright, Men’s Basketball, in 1992

#13 – Charles “Bubba” Wells, Men’s Basketball, in 1998

#10 – Tom Morgan, Men’s Basketball, in 1999

#44 – Trenton Hassell, Men’s Basketball, in 2002

#10 – Brooke Armistead, Women’s Basketball, in 2004

#35 – James “Fly” Williams, Men’s Basketball, in 2009

Austin Peay State University Retired Jerseys