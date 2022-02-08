APSU Women’s Basketball guard Karle Pace earns second OVC Player of the Week award

Brentwood, TN – After averaging 22 points and leading the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team to a pair of wins, Karle Pace has been named the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.

A Clarksville native, Pace also averaged 3.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the floor, 75.0 percent from the free-throw line, and 80 percent from three-point range last week.



Pace started the week by scoring a team-high 23 points against Murray State and going a perfect 5-for-5 from behind the arc in the contest. However, her biggest shot came with 1.2 seconds left in overtime, when she hit a game-winning floater to secure the Governors’ fifth-straight win against the Racers.



Karle Pace also grabbed a season-high six rebounds and dished out four assists against Murray State. Her five three-pointers are the best single-game mark by a Gov this season and her 100-percent performance from distance is tied for the top mark in the OVC.

Against Morehead State, Pace went 3-for-5 from three-point range en route to a team-high 21 points. The 5-6 guard went 6-for-8 at the free-throw line against the Eagles and led the APSU Govs with four assists in the contest.

Averaging 15.7 points per game this season, Pace is Austin Peay State University’s second-leading scorer and ranks third in the OVC. Pace also leads the OVC – and ranks fifth in the NCAA – in three-point percentage, shooting 46.5 percent from deep, and ranks third in the conference in three-pointers made per game, averaging 2.1 per game.

Karle Pace, who shared her OVC Player of the Week honors with Belmont’s Destinee Wells, is the second Governor to earn Player of the Week twice this season, joining Yamia Johnson, who took home the award in back-to-back weeks (December 21st and 28th). This is the third time Pace has been named OVC Player of the Week, she took home the award on January 25th and on December 24th, 2018, while playing for Eastern Illinois.

Pace and Johnson are the first Austin Peay State University duo to earn OVC Player of the Week honors multiple times in the same season. The 2001-02 and 2002-03 teams each had three players earn player of the week recognition, but Gerlonda Hardin was the only player to earn the award multiple times during both of those seasons.

Pace and the rest of the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team are back in action at the Winfield Dunn Center this week when they host a Thursday game against Southeast Missouri that starts at 5:00pm and a Saturday game against Tennessee State with a 1:30pm tip-off.

To keep up with the Governors women’s basketball team, follow along on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsWBB).