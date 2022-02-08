45.5 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, February 8, 2022
Clarksville Police Department setups perimeter at Residence on Gentry Drive

By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) currently has a perimeter around 1204 Gentry Drive, and is attempting to negotiate with a barricaded individual to come out of the residence.

This situation is domestic-related and started around 12:00 noon earlier today and is isolated to the one house.

CPD is asking the public to remain in their homes if possible. Sections of Gentry Drive are shut down and no traffic is being allowed down Brigade Drive to Gentry Drive or near the residence until this situation can be resolved.

