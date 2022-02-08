Roxy Regional Theatre presents “Company Cabaret: Love Hits” for Valentine’s Day

Clarksville, TN – Looking for the perfect Valentine’s date night? Treat your special someone to an evening of music and entertainment in the intimate setting of the Roxy Regional Theatre with our “Company Cabaret: Love Hits” on Monday, February 14th, 2022 at 7:00pm.

For one night only, our talented company of actors will delight you with a romantic evening of music on the stage of Clarksville’s oldest professional theatre.

Musical selections will include such love-themed favorites as “What a Wonderful World,” “At Last,” “O, Mio Babbino Caro,” “You are the Sunshine of My Life,” “Lucky Lips” from The Marvelous Wonderettes, “What More Can I Say” from Falsettos and more!



Tickets are $25.00 and may be reserved online via the button below, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to curtain). Military and APSU students can receive two tickets for the price of one.

Health and Safety Precautions

Facial coverings masking the nose and mouth are REQUIRED inside the Roxy Regional Theatre (except when actively eating or drinking) for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org