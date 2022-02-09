APSU Baseball, Softball tickets now on sale

Clarksville, TN – Season and single-game tickets for the Austin Peay State University baseball and softball seasons are now on sale at LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets or by calling the Austin Peay ticket office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).

The 2022 Austin Peay State University baseball season ticket includes 31 home games on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park. Reserved seating season tickets can be purchased for $100.00 and general admission season tickets can be purchased for $80.00, APSU faculty/staff and military members can buy reserved season tickets for $90.00 and general admission season tickets for $70.00.

In addition to baseball tickets this season, fans can purchase a pass to the Shawn Kelly “K” Club on a season or single-game basis. A pass to the Shawn Kelley “K” Club costs $100.00 for the season or $10.00 for a single game.



Single-game baseball tickets will cost $8.00 for a reserved seat and $5.00 for a general admission seat.



For the first time in program history, an Austin Peay State University softball season ticket is available for the 2022 home slate on Cheryl Holt Field at Cathi Maynard Park, consisting of 20 home games. Fans can purchase reserved seating single tickets for $60.00 and general admission season tickets for $40.00.



Single-game softball tickets will cost $5.00 for a reserved seat and $3.00 for a general admission seat.

For fans looking to purchase season tickets for both the Governors baseball and softball seasons, there are two ticket packages available. For $120.00, fans can purchase the Baseball and Softball Season Ticket Combo and receive a general admission ticket to every home baseball and softball game this season.

For just $50.00 fans can buy the Govs Flex Pack, which allows them to choose 15 general admission tickets to baseball and/or softball games this season.

The Austin Peay State University baseball team opens its season with a three-game series against Boston College, February 18th-20th, at Raymond C. Hand Park.

The APSU softball team kicks off its season at the Stinger Classic, February 11th-13th, in Montgomery, Alabama, before the home-opening Governors Classic, March 4th-6th, at Cathi Maynard Park.

For news and schedule updates, follow APSU baseball (@GovsBSB) and APSUsoftball (@GovsSB) on Twitter and Instagram, or check back at LetsGoPeay.com. To purchase baseball or softball tickets, be sure to visit LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets or call the Austin Peay State University ticket office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).