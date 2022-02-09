Austin Peay State University Track’s Kenisha Phillips, Karlijn Schouten named OVC Co-Athlete of the Week

Clarksville, TN – The Ohio Valley Conference announced its weekly honors on Wednesday with Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field junior Kenisha Phillips being named Co-Female Track Athlete of the Week and junior Karlijn Schouten being named Co-Female Field Athlete of the Week.

It’s the fourth week in a row Phillips has been named the conference’s track athlete of the week. Schouten earned her second weekly honor of the 2022 indoor season. The duo each recorded an event victory at the Don DeNoon Invitational last weekend.

Phillips picked up her first event victory of the indoor season, running a 24.33 in the 200-meter dash. The junior sprinter followed up her performance with a second-place finish in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.55. Phillips had the fastest time in the prelims, registering a time of 7.59. Rounding out the day, Phillips was an integral part of the Govs 4×400-meter relay team that finished first with a time of 3:57.04.



It was another record-breaking performance from Schouten at the Don DeNoon Invitational, breaking her own school record in the pole vault with a mark of 4.20 meters. Schouten broke the school record on her second of three attempts as the 4.20-meter mark ranks 29th best in the NCAA. To begin the season, Schouten broke the indoor pole vault school record, 4.18 meters at the Ed Temple Invitational.



Phillips shared the weekly honor with Brooke Garter from Belmont while Schouten shared the weekly award with Nicole Humphreys from Southeast Missouri.