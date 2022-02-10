Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball beats Southeast Missouri, 74-66

Clarksville, TN – It was a return back to the win column for the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team Monday night, leading wire-to-wire to defeat Southeast Missouri, 74-66 inside the Winfield Dunn Center.

It was a total team effort in the victory as all 10 Austin Peay State University players that saw the court scored, led by redshirt senior Tariq Silver with 18. Off the bench, Silver played 28 minutes, shooting 7-of-18 from the field and knocking down four three-pointers. The Clarksville native also had four rebounds and one steal en route to his first double-digit performance since January 22nd at Tennessee State.



Behind Silver in scoring was junior Carlos Paez with 10 points on 3-of-5 shooting from the field. Paez was also 2-of-4 from behind the three-point line and a perfect 2-for-2 from the charity stripe. It was Paez first double-digit performance since January 31st against SIUE. Fellow junior DJ Peavy off the bench had nine points on 3-of-5 shooting from the field with one rebound, three assists and one steal.

Senior Elton Walker nearly registered his first double-double of the season with nine points and a team-high eight rebounds. Three of Walker’s eight rebounds came on the offensive glass while the senior forward was 3-of-4 from the field. Reigning OVC Freshman of the Week Elijah Hutchins-Everett saw his nine-game double-digit streak come to an end with five points to go along with six rebounds, and two assists.

Rounding out the scoring for the Govs was redshirt freshman Caleb Stone-Carrawell with five, followed by Alec Woodard with four, Cameron Copeland with three and Jalen Ware with two. As a team, the Govs shot 45.3 percent from the field and was 12-of-27 from behind the three-point line.

The Govs made the most of their opportunities at the free-throw line, shooting 70 percent compared to SEMO’s 60.7 percent. Austin Peay State University’s bench sparked the offense, scoring 37 points while the RedHawks bench managed to score just 21 points.

How It Happened

First Half

Calderon knocks down a three-pointer to get the APSU Govs on the scoreboard.

APSU and SEMO go a combined 1-of-3 from the field as the game is tied at three at the 17:23 mark in the first half.

The Governors and RedHawks are 2-of-8 from the field through the first four minutes of play as the game stays tied at three.

Austin Peay State University embarks on a four-minute scoring drought before Silver knocks down a long jumper to give APSU a 5-3 lead with 14:45 remaining.

Copeland knocks down the second straight three for the APSU Govs to extend lead to 8-3 with 13:50 remaining.

SEMO just 2-of-10 from the field through the first six minutes of play.

The Govs hit four straight three-pointers and extend the lead to 15-10 with 11 minutes left in the first half.

SEMO connects on four of its next five field goals to trim the Govs lead down to six with 7:53 remaining.

The RedHawks pull to within four before Peavy registers his first three of the night to extend the Govs lead to 27-20.

Peavy with four straight points to give the Govs a 35-28 advantage with two minutes left in the first half.

SEMO makes five of its next seven field goals to keep the game close as APSU has a five-point lead with one-minute remaining.

Austin Peay State University scores six straight to end the first half, highlighted by a dunk from Walker off the backboard.

Halftime: Austin Peay 41, Southeast Missouri 32

Second Half

Hutchins-Everett corrals the offensive rebound and scores to give the Govs a double-digit lead early in the second half.

APSU Govs make three straight field goals highlighted by a wide-open three from Calderon followed by a dunk from Silver.

Each team makes three straight field goals as Austin Peay State University leads 50-41 with 15:54 remaining.

Govs on scoring drought of nearly three minutes as SEMO makes four of its next five from the field to trim the APSU lead down to seven.

SEMO with three turnovers in under 2:30 as Austin Peay State University extends lead back to double-digits with 12 minutes left.

APSU goes scoreless from the field for over three minutes as the Govs lead 53-46 at the halfway point of the second half.



Govs miss six straight field goals in a five-minute stretch while SEMO has four turnovers during the stretch to maintain Austin Peay State University’s seven-point lead.



Stone-Carrawell scores five of the next seven points to give Austin Peay State University a 60-51 advantage with 6:29 left.

APSU makes three straight field goals highlighted by a wide-open lay-up from Silver to propel the Govs to a 62-52 lead with 4:26 remaining.

Silver with his fourth three-pointer from the top of the key and the APSU Govs widen their lead to 67-56 with 3:07 remaining.

SEMO makes four straight from the free-throw line but the Govs hold on to a 69-60 lead with 1:31 left.

Southeast Missouri embarks on a quick 6-0 run and cuts the APSU lead down to 71-66 with 40.4 seconds remaining.

SEMO missed its last four field goals to end the game

Final: Austin Peay 74, Southeast Missouri 66

APSU Notables

Austin Peay State University has won five consecutive home games against Southeast Missouri

All-time APSU is 27-7 against SEMO inside the Winfield Dunn Center

APSU has now won nine of the last 11 matchups with the RedHawks

The Govs forced Southeast Missouri to commit 12 turnovers, scoring 15 points off of turnovers

Silver with 18 points on 7-of-18 shooting from the field with four three-pointers

It’s Silver first double-digit performance since January 22nd at Tennessee State

Paez scored 10 points on 3-of-5 shooting from the field and 2-of-4 from long distance

It was the first double-digit performance for Paez since January 31st against SIUE

Walker registered nine points and had a team-high eight rebounds

It’s the sixth time this season Walker has led the Govs in rebounding

Hutchins-Everett tallied five points and six rebounds in 27 minutes

His five-point effort snapped his streak of nine straight games scoring in double figures

The double-digit scoring streak heading into the game was the fifth-longest active streak by a freshman in the NCAA

Govs with double-digit threes for the first time since knocking down 10 against Belmont on January 27th, 2022

It’s the first game the Govs have scored over 70 points since January 20th at UT Martin

Austin Peay State University is 5-2 when scoring over 70 points this season

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team continues their homestand Saturday, February 12th at 4:00pm against in-state foe Tennessee State. APSU then hosts Eastern Illinois on Monday, February 14th before an ESPNU showdown on Thursday, February 17th against rival Murray State.

Box Score

Southeast Missouri 66, Austin Peay 74

1 2 Total Southeast Missouri 32 34 66 Austin Peay 41 33 74

Southeast Missouri Stats

# Player PTS FG 3FG FT REB A PF TO MIN 1* RUSSELL 16 5-15 0-5 6-8 2 2 2 3 34 3 REED 2 0-9 0-5 2-2 4 3 4 2 29 11 NICHOLAS 14 4-5 2-2 4-8 1 0 4 3 25 25* RUSSELL 11 4-8 1-2 2-4 13 2 1 0 35 33* BRANSON 2 1-2 0-1 0-1 3 0 4 1 21 2* THOMPSON 7 3-6 1-3 0-0 3 1 3 1 19 10* PATTERSON 7 3-4 0-0 1-3 4 0 3 2 16 13 LONG 3 1-2 1-2 0-0 2 0 0 0 10 20 THOMPSON 4 1-3 0-1 2-2 3 1 1 0 9 TM TEAM – – – 1 0 0 GAME PCT 40.7 23.8 60.7

Austin Peay Stats

# Player PTS FG 3FG FT REB A PF TO MIN 0* WALKER 9 3-4 0-0 3-6 8 3 1 0 39 1* PAEZ 10 3-5 2-4 2-2 1 0 4 1 20 4* HUTCHINS-EVERET 5 1-6 0-1 3-4 6 2 4 3 27 5* CALDERON 9 3-6 3-6 0-0 3 0 1 0 20 22* WOODARD 4 0-1 0-0 4-4 2 2 4 3 15 3 STONE-CARRAWELL 5 2-5 1-3 0-0 2 3 3 2 22 10 WARE 2 1-2 0-1 0-0 1 0 1 0 4 14 PEAVY 9 3-5 1-1 2-4 1 3 1 0 20 24 COPELAND 3 1-1 1-1 0-0 2 0 0 0 6 55 SILVER 18 7-18 4-10 0-0 4 0 4 2 28 TM TEAM – – – 3 0 2 GAME PCT 45.3 44.4 70.0

Team Comparison