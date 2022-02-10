Blanchfield, Area Hospitals respond after Nursing Home Fire

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

Fort Campbell, KY – After a fire at a local nursing home in Erin, Tennessee sent 17 people to area hospitals on January 21st, 2022, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH), on Fort Campbell, Kentucky was among the facilities that assisted with the community response.

Trauma nurse Lt. Col. Bernard DeLoach, and patient administration team members Staff Sgt. Michael McPhatter and Mr. Sylvester Funches coordinated with state officials for the hospital to accept some of the evacuated residents and employees of the nursing home who required treatment.

Medical assistance to local communities in these crisis moments is made possible under the Defense Support of Civil Authorities program.