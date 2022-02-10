56 F
Clarksville
Thursday, February 10, 2022
HomeEventsFort Campbell to hold Virtual Town Hall Tuesday, February 15th
Events

Fort Campbell to hold Virtual Town Hall Tuesday, February 15th

By News Staff
Virtual Town Hall

101st Airborne Division - Fort Campbell, KYFort Campbell, KY – Fort Campbell leaders will host a virtual town hall Tuesday, February 15th, 2022 at noon CST to discuss unit operations and readiness, COVID-19 vaccines and testing, new quarantine and isolation guidance, and upcoming events.

Panelists will include Maj. Gen. JP McGee, commanding general, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell; Command Sgt. Maj. Veronica Knapp, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) senior enlisted advisor; Col. Andrew Q. Jordan, U.S. Army Fort Campbell garrison commander; and Col. Vincent Myers, commander, U.S. Army Medical Department Activity and Blanchfield Army Community Hospital.


The town hall will be livestreamed on the U.S. Army Fort Campbell Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FortCampbell/live

The virtual town hall provides an opportunity for Fort Campbell leaders to interact with the military community and receive their feedback.

Previous articleAustin Peay State University Softball kicks off Regular Season at Alabama State Stinger Classic
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online