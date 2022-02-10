Fort Campbell to hold Virtual Town Hall Tuesday, February 15th

Fort Campbell, KY – Fort Campbell leaders will host a virtual town hall Tuesday, February 15th, 2022 at noon CST to discuss unit operations and readiness, COVID-19 vaccines and testing, new quarantine and isolation guidance, and upcoming events.

Panelists will include Maj. Gen. JP McGee, commanding general, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell; Command Sgt. Maj. Veronica Knapp, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) senior enlisted advisor; Col. Andrew Q. Jordan, U.S. Army Fort Campbell garrison commander; and Col. Vincent Myers, commander, U.S. Army Medical Department Activity and Blanchfield Army Community Hospital.

The town hall will be livestreamed on the U.S. Army Fort Campbell Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FortCampbell/live

The virtual town hall provides an opportunity for Fort Campbell leaders to interact with the military community and receive their feedback.