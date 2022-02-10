49 F
Events

Roxy Regional Theatre presents Cumberland Winds concert “Seeking Our Soul” celebrating Black History Month, February 23rd

By News Staff
Cumberland Winds concert
Cumberland Winds concert "Seeking Our Soul" at the Roxy Regional Theatre, February 23rd.

Clarskville's Roxy Regional TheatreClarksville, TN – For the second year, the Cumberland Winds is celebrating Black History Month with a special concert in the intimate setting of the Roxy Regional Theatre on Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022 at 7:00pm.

This year’s theme, “Seeking Our Soul,” takes a journey through musical styles from traditional spirituals to jazz and classical styles, identifying points of connection throughout. 

One featured work is “Suite Spirituale” by Clarksville-born and internationally recognized composer Clarence Cameron White.

Tickets to the performance are $15.00 and may be purchased online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the Roxy Regional Theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to the performance).

Health and Safety Precautions

Facial coverings masking the nose and mouth are REQUIRED inside the Roxy Regional Theatre (except when actively eating or drinking) for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.

About the Cumberland Winds

The Cumberland Winds is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that exists to promote and foster excellence in wind and jazz ensembles in the regional Tennessee Cumberland River area. The organization provides quality professional level performing ensembles and promotes and provides musical educational venues, clinics and master classes for students and adults.

The musical groups which make up the Cumberland Winds include a concert band, big band, dixie band, jazz combo, brass quintet and woodwind quintet, as well as a number of solo instrumentalists.

For more information, visit www.cumberlandwinds.org

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org

