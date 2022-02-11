APSU Men’s Basketball plays Tennessee State at the Dunn Center, Saturday

Austin Peay (8-14 | 4-8 OVC) vs. Tennessee State (10-15 | 5-8 OVC)

Saturday, February 12th, 2022 | 4:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – Looking to move up in the Ohio Valley Conference standings with the OVC Tournament just over two weeks away, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team hosts Tennessee State in a pivotal conference showdown, Saturday, February 12th inside the Winfield Dunn Center.

The tip-off is at 4:00pm.

Series History

Series Record vs. Tennessee State: APSU leads 50-32

Last Meeting: Jan. 22, 2022 | Nashville, TN | Austin Peay 61, Tennessee State 65

Watch Live

ESPN+ (Bob Belvin – PBP, Barry Gresham – Color)

About APSU Men’s Basketball

Austin Peay State University enters Saturday’s contest with an overall record of 8-14 and 4-8 in Ohio Valley Conference play.

The Govs are coming off a 74-66 victory over Southeast Missouri Thursday, marking the first time the Govs have scored over 70 points since January 20th at UT Martin.

APSU has three averaging in double figures led by Elijah Hutchins-Everett at 13.0 points per contest.

Tiger Kings

The Govs have won three straight over Tennessee State inside the Winfield Dunn Center and hold a 31-8 record all-time at home.

APSU has won by an average of 18.3 points during the three-game home win streak.

Man Doesn’t Miss

Freshman Elijah Hutchins-Everett ranks fourth in the OVC with a .541 field goal percentage.

The Orange, NJ, native has shot over 50 percent in six of the last seven contests.

Stone-Carrwell Returning To Form

After missing five games, redshirt freshman Caleb Stone-Carrawell looks to be returning to form, shooting 52.9 percent from the field and averaging 7.7 points the past three games.

Stone-Carrawell ranks second on the APSU Govs in scoring at 11.4 points per game.

What Can Drew Do For You?

Freshman Drew Calderon has attempted 111 field goals, 83 of which have come from behind the three-point line.

Of Calderon’s 39 made field goals this season, 29 have been three-pointers.

DJ Off The Bench

Junior DJ Peavy off the bench in the last three games is averaging 21.3 minutes per game while shooting 43.8 percent from the field. Peavy is also averaging 7.0 points per game during the three-game stretch.

Govs Get 70

Thursday’s win over Southeast Missouri marked the first time the Govs have scored over 70 points since January 20th at UT Martin. This season the APSU Govs are 5-2 when scoring 70 or more and since the 2010-11 season have a record of 150-81.

Evansville In Sight

With six games remaining in the regular season, Austin Peay looks to make a push up the standings before play begins in the OVC Tournament, March 2nd-5th. If the tournament started today, the Govs would be the No.6 seed.

Tickets for the 2022 OVC Basketball Championships presented by TicketSmarter are on sale now

Tickets

Purchase single-game tickets or the all-new Family Four Pack presented by The City Forum. Receive four tickets to both a men’s and women’s basketball game along with four attraction passes at The City Forum.

Packages start at just $22.00 and can be purchased by visiting letsgopeay.com/buytickets using the Promo Code: FAM4 or contacting the Govs Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

Following Saturday’s contest, the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team closes out their season-long three-game homestand on Monday, February 14th against Eastern Illinois. APSU then shifts its focus to an ESPNU showdown, Thursday, February 17th against rival Murray State.