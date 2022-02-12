APSU Men’s Tennis defeats Cumberland, 5-2

Evansville, IN – After dropping the doubles point, Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team came back to win five of six singles matches and claim a 5-2 victory against Cumberland, Friday, at the Evansville Tennis Center.
Cumberland took the early advantage in doubles, winning 7-5 in a narrow tiebreaker, on the No. 2 doubles court against the Govs’ pairing of Oliver Andersson and Gabriel Nolasco Pozo. The Phoenix claimed the match’s first point with a 6-3 victory at the No. 3 position against Anton Damberg and Hogan Stoker.
Needing just one more point to secure the victory, Schlossmann defeated Adrijan Hrži?, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3, to give APSU its first win of the season.
Win the win already in hand, the Govs split the two remaining singles matches. Thiago Nogueira fell at the No. 6 position, while Damberg earned his season’s first win, defeating Suarez in a pair of close sets on the No. 3 court.
Austin Peay vs. Cumberland Results
Doubles
- Jackson Vaughan / Hugues N’Goma (CU) def. Oliver Andersson / Gabriel Nolasco Pozo (APSU), 7-6 (7-5)
- German Suarez / Daniel Wessels (CU) def. Frederic Schlossmann / Tom Bolton (APSU), 6-1
- Adrijan Hrži? / Dan Trost Slapnik (CU) def. Hogan Stoker / Anton Damberg (APSU), 6-3
Order of Finish: 2, 3*, 1
Singles
- Frederic Schlossmann (APSU) def. Adrijan Hrži? (CU), 7-6 (8-6), 6-3
- Oliver Andersson (APSU) def. German Suarez (CU), 6-3, 6-1
- Anton Damberg (APSU) def. Hugues N’Goma (CU), 6-4, 7-5
- Tom Bolton (APSU) def. Jackson Vaughan (CU), 6-4, 6-1
- Giovanni Becchis (APSU) def. Daniel Wessels (CU), 6-4, 6-4
- Sacha Colomban (CU) def. Thiago Nogueira (APSU), 6-2, 6-0
Order of Finish: 2, 4, 5, 1*, 6, 3
Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis
The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team returns to the courts on February 12th, at 7:00pm for a match against Oakland City at the Evansville Tennis Center. Following their match with the Mighty Oaks, APSU concludes a three-match homestand against future OVC member Southern Indiana, February 18, in Evansville.