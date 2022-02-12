30.2 F
Sports

APSU Men’s Tennis defeats Cumberland, 5-2

By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis makes comeback to earn season’s first win. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Men's TennisEvansville, IN –  After dropping the doubles point, Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team came back to win five of six singles matches and claim a 5-2 victory against Cumberland, Friday, at the Evansville Tennis Center.

Cumberland took the early advantage in doubles, winning 7-5 in a narrow tiebreaker, on the No. 2 doubles court against the Govs’ pairing of Oliver Andersson and Gabriel Nolasco Pozo. The Phoenix claimed the match’s first point with a 6-3 victory at the No. 3 position against Anton Damberg and Hogan Stoker.

In singles, Oliver Andersson won his first match of the season with a straight-set victory against Cumberland’s German Suarez. Bolton earned his first-career victory in dual singles action with a 6-4, 6-1 win at the No. 4 position, while fellow freshman Giovanni Becchis won a pair of 6-4 sets to claim his first win and extend the Govs’ lead to 3-1.
 
Needing just one more point to secure the victory, Schlossmann defeated Adrijan Hrži?, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3, to give APSU its first win of the season.
 
Win the win already in hand, the Govs split the two remaining singles matches. Thiago Nogueira fell at the No. 6 position, while Damberg earned his season’s first win, defeating Suarez in a pair of close sets on the No. 3 court.

Austin Peay vs. Cumberland Results

Doubles

  1. Jackson Vaughan / Hugues N’Goma (CU) def. Oliver Andersson / Gabriel Nolasco Pozo (APSU), 7-6 (7-5) 
  2. German Suarez / Daniel Wessels (CU) def. Frederic Schlossmann / Tom Bolton (APSU), 6-1
  3. Adrijan Hrži? / Dan Trost Slapnik (CU) def. Hogan Stoker / Anton Damberg (APSU), 6-3

Order of Finish: 2, 3*, 1

Singles

  1. Frederic Schlossmann (APSU) def. Adrijan Hrži? (CU), 7-6 (8-6), 6-3
  2. Oliver Andersson (APSU) def. German Suarez (CU), 6-3, 6-1
  3. Anton Damberg (APSU) def. Hugues N’Goma (CU), 6-4, 7-5
  4. Tom Bolton (APSU) def. Jackson Vaughan (CU), 6-4, 6-1
  5. Giovanni Becchis (APSU) def. Daniel Wessels (CU), 6-4, 6-4
  6. Sacha Colomban (CU) def. Thiago Nogueira (APSU), 6-2, 6-0

Order of Finish: 2, 4, 5, 1*, 6, 3


Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates ahead of the Govs’ match against Oakland City, follow the APSU men’s tennis team on Twitter (@GovsMTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis) and Facebook (Austin Peay Tennis).

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team returns to the courts on February 12th, at 7:00pm for a match against Oakland City at the Evansville Tennis Center. Following their match with the Mighty Oaks, APSU concludes a three-match homestand against future OVC member Southern Indiana, February 18, in Evansville.

