APSU Men’s Tennis defeats Cumberland, 5-2

Evansville, IN – After dropping the doubles point, Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team came back to win five of six singles matches and claim a 5-2 victory against Cumberland, Friday, at the Evansville Tennis Center.

Cumberland took the early advantage in doubles, winning 7-5 in a narrow tiebreaker, on the No. 2 doubles court against the Govs’ pairing of Oliver Andersson and Gabriel Nolasco Pozo. The Phoenix claimed the match’s first point with a 6-3 victory at the No. 3 position against Anton Damberg and Hogan Stoker.

In singles, Oliver Andersson won his first match of the season with a straight-set victory against Cumberland’s German Suarez. Bolton earned his first-career victory in dual singles action with a 6-4, 6-1 win at the No. 4 position, while fellow freshman Giovanni Becchis won a pair of 6-4 sets to claim his first win and extend the Govs’ lead to 3-1.



Needing just one more point to secure the victory, Schlossmann defeated Adrijan Hrži?, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3, to give APSU its first win of the season.



Win the win already in hand, the Govs split the two remaining singles matches. Thiago Nogueira fell at the No. 6 position, while Damberg earned his season’s first win, defeating Suarez in a pair of close sets on the No. 3 court.

Austin Peay vs. Cumberland Results



Doubles

Order of Finish: 2, 3*, 1

Singles

Order of Finish: 2, 4, 5, 1*, 6, 3

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis



The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team returns to the courts on February 12th, at 7:00pm for a match against Oakland City at the Evansville Tennis Center. Following their match with the Mighty Oaks, APSU concludes a three-match homestand against future OVC member Southern Indiana, February 18, in Evansville.