Austin Peay State University Basketball’s Tariq Silver Hits last second shot to give APSU 54-52 win over Tennessee State

Clarksville, TN – The Hometown Hero! Redshirt senior and Clarksville native Tariq Silver knocked down a jumper with 1.9 seconds remaining to complete the Govs comeback as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team defeated Tennessee State, 54-52 on Saturday afternoon inside the Winfield Dunn Center.

The Govs trailed by as many as 12 in the second half and trailed by eight with a little less than five minutes remaining. What followed was a Govs comeback for the ages, embarking on a 12-2 run over the final 4:40 of regulation to knock off the Tigers and secure APSU’s second straight victory.



Austin Peay State University tied the game with 49 seconds remaining thanks to a three-pointer from redshirt freshman Caleb Stone-Carrawell. On the ensuing Tennessee State possession, the Govs defense stepped up and got a crucial stop, giving the ball back to the Govs with 20 seconds left.



With time winding down, Silver dribbled down the right side of the lane and got off a jumper that banked off the backboard and in to give the APSU Govs their first lead of the night with 1.9 seconds to go. After a TSU timeout, the Tigers made it to half court and threw up a shot that missed the rim completely en route to a Govs comeback victory.

Austin Peay State University had three score in double figures, led by the duo of freshman Elijah Hutchins-Everett and junior Cameron Copeland with 12 points each. Hutchins-Everett was 5-of-10 from the field and a perfect 2-for-2 from the free-throw line. Copeland off the bench was 3-of-9 from the field but was 5-of-6 from the charity stripe. Copeland also led the Govs with nine rebounds while registering two assists and one steal in 25 minutes.

Rounding out the double-digit scoring was redshirt freshman Caleb Stone-Carrawell off the bench with 10 points on 3-of-8 shooting from the field with two three-pointers. Stone-Carrawell also recorded four rebounds, two of which came on the offensive glass. Silver’s game-winner was two of his nine points on the night as the Clarksville native was 3-of-6 from the field with two threes.

As a team, the Govs shot 32.7 percent from the field and was 7-of-20 from behind the three-point line. At the free-throw line, Austin Peay State University shot 76.5 percent and was 11-of-15 in the second half from the charity stripe. Tennessee State outrebounded Austin Peay State University, 39-34, and held an 11-9 advantage on the offensive glass.

APSU once again got a significant contribution from the bench, scoring 32 points to Tennessee State’s 22. APSU had a season-high five blocks to go along with 12 assists on 17 made field goals. Austin Peay State University forced TSU to commit 14 turnovers on the night, scoring 11 points off of Tiger mistakes.

How It Happened

First Half

Hutchins-Everett scores the first points for the Govs as APSU starts the game just 1-of-4 from the field.

Tennessee State jumps out to a 5-2 lead at the 17-minute mark, making two of its first three field goals.

Austin Peay State University just 1-of-6 from the field and 0-of-4 from long distance as the Govs trail by three.

The APSU Govs embarks on a three-minute scoring drought as the Tigers hold a 5-2 lead at the 15:20 mark.

TSU on a 11-0 run over five minutes to extend its lead to 13-2 at the 12:23 mark.

Austin Peay State University starts the game 1-of-11 from the field

The Govs missing their first seven three-pointers

APSU embarks on a 5-0 run at the midway point of the first half to cut the Tennessee State lead down to six.

After a baby hook from Hutchins-Everett, the APSU Govs trim the TSU lead down to 15-11 thanks to a 7-0 run

TSU goes scoreless from the field for over five minutes but goes 3-of-4 from the free-throw line to widen the lead to 18-13 at the six-minute mark.

The Govs with no field goals for nearly four minutes as the Tigers earn a 24-15 advantage with three minutes left in the first half.



Stone-Carrawell with alley-oop lay-up to cut the Tennessee State lead down to 24-17 with 2:50 remaining.



Austin Peay State University shoots 2-of-10 from the field down the stretch as the Tigers earn a double-digit lead.



Halftime: Austin Peay 19, Tennessee State 29

Second Half

Neither team makes a field goal the first two minutes of the second half as Tennessee State continues to hold its 29-19 lead.

Carlos Paez knocks down a three from the top of the key to give APSU its first basket of the second half at the 17:43 mark.

Both teams trade three-pointers as TSU leads 34-26 at the 16:27 mark.

Tennessee State makes four straight field goals to take its largest lead of the game at 38-26 with 14:28 remaining.

Copeland with seven straight points, highlighted by a straight-on three-pointer to trim the Govs deficit to 39-35 with 11:30 to play.

After cutting the deficit down to four, APSU misses five straight field goals.

During the scoreless streak, the Tigers extended their lead to 44-35 with 9:02 left to play.

Tennessee State knocks down a three with 8:09 left to propel its lead back to double-digits.

Austin Peay State University goes just 1-of-8 from the field as the Tigers continue to lead 49-42 with 5:47 remaining.

Tennessee State held scoreless from the field for over three minutes as the Govs rally back to trail by five with 3:09 remaining.

DJ Peavy makes 1-of-2 from the free-throw line and the APSU Govs trail 50-47 with 1:37 left to play.

Austin Peay State University makes three straight free throws and the Govs have cut the deficit down to one with 1:30 left.

Stone-Carrawell knocks down a three with 49 seconds left to tie the game at 52.

On the ensuing possession, Austin Peay State University forces Tennessee State to shoot an airball that goes out of bounds.

The APSU Govs receive the ball with 19.9 seconds left.

Silver hits a jumper with 1.9 remaining and the Govs take their first lead of the game at 54-52 lead with 1.9 left

Austin Peay State University ends the game on a 12-2 run to secure their second straight victory.

Final: Austin Peay 54, Tennessee State 52

APSU Notables



Austin Peay State University’s 12-point comeback matched the largest comeback of the season

APSU trailed by 12 at Dayton on November 20th before winning 87-81

The Govs have won back-to-back OVC games for the first time since January 29th and January 31st against Tennessee Tech and SIU Edwardsville.



APSU defeated Southeast Missouri Monday, 74-66.



It’s the third game this season the Govs have trailed at the half and still won.



Austin Peay State University improves its winning streak to four straight over Tennessee State at home.



Since the 2016-17 campaign, APSU is 35-17 in home OVC games.

Copeland recorded his first double-digit game since January 29th at Tennessee Tech.

Copeland was tied for the team-lead with 12 points on 3-of-9 shooting from the field. Copeland was one rebound shy (9) of matching his career-high.

Stone-Carrawell scored 10 points on 3-of-8 shooting from the field. It’s the second time in three games he’s scored in double figures.

Hutchins-Everett tallied his 17th double-digit performance of the season with 12 points. The Orange, NJ native was 5-of-10 from the field in 20 minutes. Hutchins-Everett scored eight of his 12 points in the first half.

Austin Peay State University registered 12 assists on 17 made field goal

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team concludes their three-game homestand Monday, February 14th against Eastern Illinois. APSU then sets its sights towards a road showdown with rival Murray State, Thursday, February 17th on ESPNU. Tip-off is set for 6:00pm.

Box Score

Tennessee State 52, Austin Peay 54

1 2 Total Tennessee State 29 23 52 Austin Peay 19 35 54

Tennessee State Stats

# Player PTS FG 3FG FT REB A PF TO MIN 1* FITZGERALD JR. 0 0-2 0-2 0-2 0 3 1 2 21 2* MARSHALL JR. 3 1-1 1-1 0-0 6 1 3 4 31 11* NICHOLSON 10 5-9 0-0 0-1 13 1 3 1 33 21* COOPER 10 3-8 2-2 2-4 1 3 4 0 30 23* DOWUONA 4 1-4 0-0 2-4 2 0 3 2 11 3 BARTHOLOMEW 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 1 1 7 10 JOHAL 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 2 0 10 14 JOHNSON 10 4-11 0-0 2-2 7 1 1 3 28 20 BOYD 11 4-11 3-8 0-0 1 0 1 1 22 24 DUPREE 4 2-4 0-0 0-0 5 0 0 0 8 TM TEAM – – – 4 0 0 GAME PCT 39.2 46.2 46.2

Austin Peay Stats

# Player PTS FG 3FG FT REB A PF TO MIN 0* WALKER 4 1-4 0-0 2-2 5 2 1 2 27 1* PAEZ 3 1-2 1-1 0-0 5 4 0 3 21 4* HUTCHINS-EVERET 12 5-10 0-1 2-2 1 0 4 1 20 5* CALDERON 3 1-4 1-3 0-0 1 0 0 0 17 22* WOODARD 0 0-3 0-3 0-0 2 1 4 0 16 3 STONE-CARRAWELL 10 3-8 2-5 2-2 4 1 0 1 27 10 WARE 0 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 1 0 5 14 PEAVY 1 0-4 0-2 1-2 3 2 0 0 14 24 COPELAND 12 3-9 1-2 5-6 9 2 1 1 25 55 SILVER 9 3-6 2-3 1-3 0 0 2 1 26 TM TEAM – – – 4 0 0 GAME PCT 32.7 35.0 76.5

Team Comparison