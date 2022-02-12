Austin Peay State University Softball defeats College of Charleston, Alabama State

Montgomery, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team improved to 4-0 on the young season, Saturday at the Barbara Williams Softball Complex, in the second day of the Stinger Classic holding off the College of Charleston, 2-1, while defeated Alabama State, 6-1.

Austin Peay 2, College of Charleston 1

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Austin Peay 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 6 1 College of Charleston 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 1

The APSU Govs would score all of its runs in the second inning, with Emily Harkleroad opening the inning with a single, then steal second base to move into scoring position.

After an out, Megan Hodum would single Harkleroad to third, then steal second to put runner at second and third, with one out, followed by Kylie Campbell drawing a walk to load the bases.



The Cougars (1-2) would get the second out of the inning, bring up number-nine hitter Morgan Zuege, who delivered an infield single that drove in Harkleroad with the game’s first run and keep the base loaded.



Brooke Pfefferle would force in the second run of the inning with a bases-load walk, giving the Govs a 2-0 lead.



College of Charleston would score its lone run of the game in the bottom of the inning, taking advantage of two walks and a passed ball.

But Govs starter Jordan Benefiel would settle down after that only allowing two base runners over the final five innings to secure the one-run victory.

Austin Peay 6, Alabama State 1

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Austin Peay 0 0 0 4 2 0 0 6 10 0 Alabama State 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 7 3

Campbell was the story for the Govs at the plate as she drove in all six APSU runs, including a grand slam in the fourth inning and then a two-run single in the fifth.

Harkleroad, Mea Clark, and Hodum would open the fourth with back-to-back-to-back single to load the bases, bringing up Campbell, who hammered a 3-1 pitch just inside the right-field foul pole for a grand slam home run.

Campbell wasn’t done, as after back-to-back two-out base hits by Clark and Hodum, followed by a passed ball, she slapped a single into left-center field driving in pinch-runner Alex Grubbs and Hodum for a 6-0 lead.

The Hornets would score their lone run in the bottom of the fifth but would get no closer, as Benefiel (3-0) pick up her second win of the day in the circle for the Govs, throwing four shutout innings, while giving up three hits and striking out four, before giving way to freshman Samantha Miener would come in and pitch the final three innings to pick up her first career save, giving up one run of four hits over that span.

Inside the Boxscore

The 4-0 start matches the 2021 Govs squad for the best start in program history.

Head coach Kassie Stanfill now has 75 career wins at Austin Peay State University, tying former head coach Jim Perrin (2005-08) for fourth-most in program history.

Kylie Campbell’s grand slam was the first for the APSU Govs since 2016, when Danielle Liermann hit one versus Southeast Missouri on April 29th.

The six RBI’s driven in by Kylie Campbell in the first six-RBI game by a Gov since Danielle Liermann drove in six versus Radford on March 1st, 2019.

With her two wins today, Jordan Benefiel becomes the 21st Govs pitcher to reach double figures for career wins, currently, she has 11 wins.

APSU Coach Kassie Stanfill Statements

On coming out and refocusing after a huge opening day

“Before we got off the bus that was the main message, we get off the bus, refocus and take two for the day. They did that, with the College of Charleston game being that good type of game that you’re able to walk away with a win. It kind of shows you no matter what, if you stay steady, keep competing one pitch at a time you can walk away with that win.”

On several of the new players stepping up

“We have seasoned players and then we have the ones that have never had a true season under their belt here at Austin Peay, so to see them come out and compete and do what their supposed to do like Kylie Campbell who had six RBIs in Game 2 and two home runs on the weekend. She’s a kid that works hard and to see that hard work pay off is nice to see.”

On wrapping up the weekend

“We’re excited for Sunday … chippy and chips Sunday is what we always say and that’s our mentality. We face College of Charleston again and our goal is to come away with a win, but we’re going to take it just one pitch at a time and see if we can get that cherry on top of the sundae.”

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University softball team concludes play at the Stinger Classic on Sunday, with an 11:00am contest versus the College of Charleston.

For news and updates on everything Governors softball, follow along on Twitter (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.