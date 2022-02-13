Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis beats Oakland City for second time, 5-2

Evansville, IN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team earned its second-straight victory of the season with a 5-2 win against Oakland City, Saturday, at the Evansville Tennis Center.

The Govs jumped out to an early lead, claiming the doubles point after winning all three matchups. Sophomore Frederic Schlossmann and Anton Damberg earned their first victory together this spring with a 6-2 win on the No. 1 doubles court.

Freshmen Tom Bolton and Giovanni Becchis earned a 6-4 win at the No. 2 position, while Oliver Andersson and Thiago Nogueira won a 6-4 decision at the No. 3.



Damberg won his second singles match of the season with a convincing, straight-set victory at the No. 2 position against Oakland City’s Andre Baltazar. Nolasco Pozo won from the No. 4 position to claim his first win of the new season.



Becchis and fellow freshman Hogan Stoker rounded out the Govs’ singles lineup, each winning their matches. Becchis defeated the Mighty Oaks’ Kaleb Knepp in straight sets, while Stoker won his first-career dual singles match against OCU’s Noah Peak.

Results vs. Oakland City

Doubles

Singles

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates ahead of the Austin Peay State University’s match against Southern Indiana, follow the APSU men’s tennis team on Twitter (@GovsMTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis), and Facebook (Austin Peay Tennis).

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team caps off a three-match homestand against future OVC member Southern Indiana, February 18th, in Evansville.

Following their match against the Eagles, Austin Peay returns to action, on March 8th, when it faces West Florida at the Ralph “Skeeter” Carson Tennis Complex in Pensacola, Florida.