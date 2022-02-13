Marsha Blackburn Report: Improving Access To Veteran Care

Washington, D.C. – I have heard from countless Tennessee veterans about their frustrations with how the VA is running the Community Care program. That’s why I introduced legislation to make it easier for veterans to see a doctor.

It’s far past time we eliminate the bureaucracy and allow veterans direct access to free-market health care.

Countering China and Russia



The new Axis of Evil is growing. This week, I demanded a refund from organizations that enable the Russian Federation’s practice of doping athletes. I also condemned the Chinese Communist Party’s forced disappearance of athletes like Peng Shuai.

Strengthening Our Supply Chain



The Port of Memphis is one of the busiest inland ports in the United States. However, shipping and supply chain issues have caused backlogs. I led legislation to streamline shipping regulations and make the supply chain more efficient for Tennessee manufacturers and farmers.

News You Can Use



Tennesseans back the blue! On Capitol Hill, Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Farris and Franklin County Sheriff Tim Fuller stopped by to discuss the important work of the Tennessee Sheriffs’ Association!

Senator Hagerty and I are thrilled to welcome Tennesseans back to our nation’s capital for Tennessee Tuesday! Sign up to join us here.

Marsha’s Roundup

Joe Biden is letting Russia spread its influence.

Mask mandates have only ever been about big government control, and the Biden White House refuses to give that up.

I support the right of Canadian truckers to peacefully protest.

Last week, the Senate Judiciary Committee passed my Open App Markets Act that will finally address the stranglehold Big Tech has on the digital app market.

GoFundMe is using their platform to stop truckers protesting authoritarian vaccine mandates.

The Joe Biden administration ignores lawless behavior when it benefits their narrative and empowers criminals on our southern border.

Supporting law enforcement has never been more important. I spoke with Sgt. Betsy Brantner Smith to discuss how the crusade to defund the police will hurt our most vulnerable populations.

Storm Resources

Tennesseans impacted by natural disasters can find shelter by texting 43362.

More storm resources are available here.

Stay In Touch

Be sure to follow my work on behalf of Tennesseans on social media:

Facebook: facebook.com/marshablackburn

Twitter: @MarshaBlackburn

Instagram: @MarshaBlackburn

Schedule A Visit

Will you be visiting our nation’s capital? Whether you’re visiting on a short business trip or an extended family vacation, my office can help arrange a tour! All tickets are provided to my constituents on a first-come, first-served basis. Due to limited availability, please click here to request them as early as possible in order to maximize your chances.

Make sure to check updated hours and reservation policies for Washington’s most popular destinations by clicking here.

Learn About The U.S. Capitol

The United States Capitol building is the center of American democracy and features plenty of rich Tennessee history. Come with me on a tour!

For students who want to learn more about the Capitol, click here.

Coronavirus Resources

COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccination appointments can be made here.

General information about the coronavirus can be found here.

Information from the Tennessee Department of Health can be found here.

You can call the Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT at 877.857.2945.

My Best,

Marsha