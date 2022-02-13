TWRA announces Free Trapper Training Workshop Set for Buffalo Ridge Refuge

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) and the Tennessee Fur Harvesters Association are hosting a free trapper training camp at Buffalo Ridge Refuge in Humphreys County, the weekend of February 25th-27th, 2022.

The training camp will feature instructions to include live trapline, fur handling, set making, snaring, and trap modification.

The 3-day event is for all ages.

Registration is limited and must be made on online at www.gooutdoorstennessee.com. The direct link to the trapping workshop registration is http://license.gooutdoorstennessee.com/Event/ViewEvent.aspx?id=43197



Check-in for each of the training camps will begin with registration on Friday from 5:00pm-6:45pm. Classroom instruction will be 7:00pm-9:00pm. On Saturday, activities will start with breakfast at 7:00am. Instruction will be held throughout the day.



Three meals will be provided on Saturday and breakfast will be provided Sunday. On-site primitive camping is available, and participants must provide their own camping gear, have appropriate clothing, and bring note taking materials. Hotels are located near the refuge.