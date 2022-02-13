25.6 F
Clarksville
Sunday, February 13, 2022
HomeArts/LeisureTWRA announces Free Trapper Training Workshop Set for Buffalo Ridge Refuge
Arts/Leisure

TWRA announces Free Trapper Training Workshop Set for Buffalo Ridge Refuge

By News Staff
Hunting

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency - TWRANashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) and the Tennessee Fur Harvesters Association are hosting a free trapper training camp at Buffalo Ridge Refuge in Humphreys County, the weekend of February 25th-27th, 2022.

The training camp will feature instructions to include live trapline, fur handling, set making, snaring, and trap modification.

The 3-day event is for all ages.

Registration is limited and must be made on online at www.gooutdoorstennessee.com. The direct link to the trapping workshop registration is http://license.gooutdoorstennessee.com/Event/ViewEvent.aspx?id=43197
 
Check-in for each of the training camps will begin with registration on Friday from 5:00pm-6:45pm. Classroom instruction will be 7:00pm-9:00pm. On Saturday, activities will start with breakfast at 7:00am. Instruction will be held throughout the day.
 
Three meals will be provided on Saturday and breakfast will be provided Sunday. On-site primitive camping is available, and participants must provide their own camping gear, have appropriate clothing, and bring note taking materials. Hotels are located near the refuge.

Previous articleAPSU Track performs well at Bulldog Open
Next articleAustin Peay State University Men’s Tennis beats Oakland City for second time, 5-2
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online