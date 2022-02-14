TBI issues Silver Alert for Clarksville’s Butch Paulk Jr.

Clarksville, TN – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) for Butch E. Paulk, Jr. Butch is a 67-year-old white male, 5’10”, 195 lbs., with gray hair and hazel eyes.

Butch was last seen in Clarksville, Tennessee wearing blue jeans, a long-sleeved shirt, and a tan Wrangler jacket. There is no known direction of travel. Butch has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.

If anyone has contact with Butch Paulk Jr. please call 911 immediately so Officers can check on his safety and notify his family.

Anyone with any information is asked to please contact Officer McCray with the Clarksville Police Department at 931.552.1011 or the TBI at 1.800.TBI.FIND.